Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Indian national arrested in Iten for possession of pharmaceutical products

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,May 7— Police have apprehended an Indian in possession of assorted pharmaceutical products from his house in Iten Town.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Wednesday that the suspect was nabbed during the operation carried out by its anti-narcotics detectives drawn from DCI headquarters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The security agents were executing a search warrant issued by a Iten court.

“The team of hawkshaws who have had the foreign national under their radar raided his house pursuant to a search warrant granted by an Iten Court where they thereafter iventorized and carted away the exhibits,” DCI stated.

The suspect, who had been placed in custody, was released on cash bail, to allow for thorough forensic examination of the said drugs at the government chemist.

The agency has pledged to step up the war on sale, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs and any other banned substances in the country and bring all those responsible to book.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

UHC medics to resume duty after MoH-Governors resolve payroll impasse

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Healthcare workers employed under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program are expected to resume duty after the Ministry of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Requiem Mass for Slain Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Set for Wednesday

The funeral planning committee announced that the slain lawmaker’s body will be flown to Kabunde Airstrip on Thursday for a public viewing. He is...

10 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome picks 3-judges to hear petitions barring her ouster

The appointment of the three judges comes after Justice Mugambi directed that the file be taken to the Chief Justice Koome for the empanelment...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry to transfer UHC staff payroll to counties from July 1

A statement jointly signed by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and CoG CEO Mary Mwiti confirmed that the Ministry said the transfer will...

17 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and Tunisia Set to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Trade and Cooperation

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Inaugural Kenya–Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which is expected to provide a critical platform for advancing...

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Washington DC for high-level talks with US officials

Mudavadi is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday for discussions aimed at strengthening the Kenya-US partnership in key areas,...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby Pendo case: DPP Refutes Claims of Dropping Charges Against 8 Police Officers, Says They Will Be State Witnesses

Four police officers were on Monday formally charged before the High Court in Milimani with multiple counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape,...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Receives Final Report on IEBC Chairperson and Member Recruitment

Of the 111 individuals shortlisted for Member positions, 107 were interviewed, following the withdrawal of four candidates for personal reasons.

22 hours ago