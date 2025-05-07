Indian national arrested in Iten for possession of pharmaceutical products

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya,May 7— Police have apprehended an Indian in possession of assorted pharmaceutical products from his house in Iten Town.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Wednesday that the suspect was nabbed during the operation carried out by its anti-narcotics detectives drawn from DCI headquarters.

The security agents were executing a search warrant issued by a Iten court.

“The team of hawkshaws who have had the foreign national under their radar raided his house pursuant to a search warrant granted by an Iten Court where they thereafter iventorized and carted away the exhibits,” DCI stated.

The suspect, who had been placed in custody, was released on cash bail, to allow for thorough forensic examination of the said drugs at the government chemist.

The agency has pledged to step up the war on sale, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs and any other banned substances in the country and bring all those responsible to book.