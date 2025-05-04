India Bans All Imports and Transit of Goods from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW Delhi, India May 4 – The Indian government has imposed an immediate and comprehensive ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan. The move, which applies regardless of import status, effectively halts all bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the decision in a Gazette notification issued Saturday. Citing powers under Section 3, read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and Paragraphs 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, the government said the restriction is effective immediately.

The notification introduces a new clause—Para 2.20A—into the Foreign Trade Policy. It reads:

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception shall require prior approval of the Government of India.”

The trade ban follows a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed. The attack has intensified tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors and prompted a series of retaliatory actions by India.

In addition to the import ban, India has closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari and suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, who were given 40 hours to leave the country. The government has also reduced the number of diplomatic staff in High Commissions on both sides.

India further suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement signed in 1960, in response to the Pahalgam incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and vowed decisive action. “The terrorists and their conspirators will face punishment beyond their imagination,” he declared. “The time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.”