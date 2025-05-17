Connect with us

Headlines

IG Kanja confident police automation to curb corruption

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja says the on-going automation of NPS systems and operations, particularly the introduction of instant fines and the Occurrence Book, which will seal loopholes that disrupt public transport operations and enable corrupt practices.

Speaking when he hosted a delegation from the Federation of Public Transport Sector, Kanja welcomed the opportunity to partner in fostering a more efficient operating environment for all stakeholders.

The IG called for a unified approach in developing actionable solutions to the challenges presented, involving all key stakeholders and maintaining open channels of communication for continuous feedback and coordinated action.

“A unified approach in developing actionable solutions to the challenges presented, involving all key stakeholders and maintaining open channels of communication for continuous feedback and coordinated action,” the Police Cheif said.

He also reaffirmed the Service’s unwavering commitment to its core mandate to protect life and property. In line with this commitment, the Service will intensify intelligence-led patrols and targeted operations to identify and eliminate criminal elements exploiting the matatu industry as a cover for unlawful activities

The Federation Chairperson Edwins Mukabanah, urged police to address security threats faced by matatu owners, crew, and passengers and the efficiency of systems and processes, among others.

Mukabanah, on behalf of FPTS members, expressed their readiness to cooperate in finding solutions and partnering with the NPS for the benefit of

The public transport sector is a vital component of the country’s socio-economic development, facilitating the movement of thousands of people and goods. This necessitates comprehensive measures to ensure the reliability, safety, and security of all users.

In this article:, , , ,
