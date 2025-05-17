ICC prosecutor steps aside until sexual misconduct probe ends

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has stepped aside pending the conclusion of a probe into a misconduct allegation against him, his office said Friday, as media reports cite accusations of sexual misconduct.

News of Karim Khan’s leave have plunged the ICC, already under fire from critics and targeted by US sanctions aimed at the prosecutor, into further uncertainty.

The UN Office of Internal Oversight Services announced its investigation in November, with reports saying Khan was accused of sexual misconduct towards a member of his office.

Khan, 55, denies the allegations.

Several organisations and ICC staff members had previously called for Mr Khan to step down during the investigation.

It is unknown when the external investigation – led by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services – will come to an end.

An anonymous source told Reuters news agency that Mr Khan spoke to UN investigators last week for a final interview as part of the process.

Reuters reported that it had seen a letter Mr Khan sent to his staff confirming his temporary leave, and in which the prosecutor said his position had been kept under constant review.

“My decision is driven by deep and unwavering commitment to the credibility of our Office and the Court, and to safeguard the integrity of the process and fairness to all involved,” he reportedly said in the letter.