NATIONAL NEWS

I am very proud to have a Deputy President who understands govt – Ruto

President Ruto expressed his gratitude to the people of Meru for ‘giving’ him a deputy he described as focused, respectful, and committed to national development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 — President William Ruto has lauded Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as a respectful, focused, and capable leader who understands the workings of government.

Speaking Monday during the launch of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Compensation Funds in Meru, President Ruto expressed his gratitude to the people of Meru for ‘giving’ him a deputy he described as focused, respectful, and committed to national development.

“I want to thank the people of Meru for giving me this great gentleman, Kithure Kindiki. I now have a deputy,” Ruto declared in a veiled attack on former DP Rigathi Gachagua, who was kicked out of office in October last year.

President Ruto expressed confidence in Kindiki’s ability to help steer the country forward, praising his understanding of government priorities and his commitment to national unity.

“He understands roads, electricity, and the government’s plans on SHA, and he is a respectable guy. That is how we are going to change Kenya,” he stated.

Without naming Gachagua directly, the President contrasted Kindiki’s demeanor with what he implied was a divisive and confrontational style from his predecessor.

“He is not an angry person, nor is he tribal. He is someone who understands that the Deputy President is not one for Meru alone—he belongs to the whole Republic,” Ruto said.

“That is the man I have, and that is how Kenya will go forward.”

Ruto commended Kindiki for his active role in supporting key government initiatives across sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and education.

He also praised him for his support of Cabinet secretaries and for working closely with him to deliver on government priorities

“You have seen him traverse different parts of the country, helping me steer this country forward,” he said. “I am very proud that I have a deputy who understands government and is fully supportive of our ministers and my agenda.”

On March 31, the president addressed the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, blaming Gachagua for his own downfall.

Ruto said at the time that the ex-DP created conflicts with officials and MPs instead of focusing on his mandate.

“He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi. I had to intervene every time until I got tired,” Ruto said in an interview from Sagana State Lodge on Monday night.

The President, who was in Central Kenya for a five-day tour, dismissed concerns over political tensions in the region, accusing Gachagua of thriving on “imagined crises.” He revealed that Gachagua had even demanded Ksh10 billion to resolve issues in the region.

“I refused when he asked me for Ksh10 billion to resolve issues in Mt. Kenya while threatening me that I will be a one-term president. This is someone I repeatedly tried to save from impeachment when leaders sought to remove him for intimidating them, but at some point, I gave up,” Ruto said.

Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 on charges including abuse of office and tribalism. Following his removal, Ruto appointed Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.

During Monday’s interview, Ruto expressed confidence in his long-standing relationship with Mt. Kenya residents, despite the political turmoil triggered by Gachagua’s removal.

“I have been visiting Mt. Kenya for over 20 years. This is not a friendship of months or days; it is one built over decades. Such a bond cannot be questioned based on a few months of political shifts,” Ruto stated.

