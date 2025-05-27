Connect with us

Juja MP George Ndung'u Koimburi appears in a Kiambu court on February 19, 2025 following his arrest over allegations of forging academic documents/ODPP

NATIONAL NEWS

Hospital, coffee plantation manager disown Koimburi’s abduction narrative

Moses Kariuki, the caretaker of the coffee farm—owned by businessman Jimmy Wanjigi—told police he had not witnessed any such incident.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The National Police Service (NPS) has cast doubt on claims surrounding the alleged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi, revealing that neither the manager of the coffee plantation where he was allegedly found nor the hospital that treated him could provide any evidence to support the narrative.

In a statement on Tuesday, NPS said it made the assessement after interviewing persons of interest following the emergence of an amateur video circulating online, purporting to show the MP abandoned at a farm in Juja.

Officers who visited the alleged crime scene reported discrepancies between the scene’s terrain and the video footage, NPS noted.

Investigators also visited Plainview Hospital in Ruiru, where Koimburi had reportedly received treatment.

The hospital confirmed that the MP had been brought in using a vehicle registered under his name and driven by a woman identified as Frida Njeri, who was also said to be the first responder at the scene.

However, the hospital failed to provide details about the nature of the treatment or the extent of Koimburi’s alleged injuries.

Unvalidated claims

This lack of information, according to the police, has made it difficult to validate the abduction claims.

NPS also said it deployed a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), supported by forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, to conduct a thorough analysis of the scene and collect critical evidence.

The police disclosed that Koimburi had previously been under investigation for a land fraud case, and that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had already approved his prosecution.

According to the police, Koimburi evaded arrest on May 23 by fleeing on a motorcycle with his private security team and turning off his mobile phone.

His driver, intercepted separately, was briefly detained and released after giving a statement.

The MP reportedly resurfaced on May 26, the same day the abduction video went viral.

“This progress underscores the NPS’s commitment to uncovering the truth regarding the abduction allegations with the highest standards of professionalism and diligence,” NPS said.

The police have already recorded statements from five individuals and plan to interview the MP once his family allows access.

