Homa Bay DG Magwanga calls for investigation into attack on vehicle

Magwanga expressed confidence that the security apparatus will get to the bottom of the matter and apprehend the perpetrators.

KISUMU, Kenya, May 12 – Homa Bay County Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga has called for speedy investigations into an attempted assassination on his life after his vehicle was shot at last night in Oyugis.

“The matter has since been reported to the police authority for quick action,” he said.

Magwanga, who was not inside the vehicle when two unknown assailants blocked its path, 300 meters away to his residence and shot at once, condemned the attack.

“This attack is not only alarming but deeply troubling,” he said.

He noted that attacks directed at leaders are increasingly being reported, pointing at the killing of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were a fortnight ago.

Addressing the press at his home in Kasipul on Monday, Magwanga called upon the people of Homa Bay to maintain peace and allow investigators to get to the root cause of the Sunday night shooting.

“Let us refrain from speculations, let us remain calm so that we don’t interfere with the investigations,” he said.

He says Kasipul is still mourning their leader and calling for peace among locals and politicians.

The Deputy Governor says politics or leadership should not cause divisions among leaders, leading to bloodshed, intimidation and revenge.

“A society that allows violence to become a tool of resolutions is a society on the brink of war,” he said.

He noted that the cycle of violence will consume all the people in the County if the menace is not addressed and put to rest.

Magwanga appealed to leaders to join hands and denounce violence in the county for the sake of peace.

As the handlers of the Deputy Governor insisted that a shot was fired at his vehicle, a police report indicated that only the bodyguards of the politician fired shots in the air after encountering suspicious characters on the road.

The bodyguard fired four shots in the air while another officer who was manning his gate fired two rounds of ammunition.

