Health Ministry to transfer UHC staff payroll to counties from July 1

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors have a struck deal that will see County Governments take over the management of the Universal Health Coverage staff payroll starting July 1, 2025.

A statement jointly signed by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and CoG CEO Mary Mwiti confirmed that the Ministry said the transfer will include the budget for payment of stipends under the current terms during the transition period.

“Effective 1st July 2025, the Ministry of Health will transfer the payroll management of UHC staff to County Governments, along with the necessary budget to sustain the current stipend terms during the transition,” read the statement.

The meeting was chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, and attended by leaders from the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers, and the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union.

The parties also resolved that county governments will receive additional funding before the expiry of the current UHC contracts to facilitate full absorption of the staff into permanent and pensionable terms.

“Before the expiry of current contracts, County Governments will receive additional funding to facilitate the full absorption of UHC staff into permanent and pensionable terms. Furthermore, service gratuity payments will be considered at the conclusion of the absorption process,” the Duale stated.

All UHC staff currently out of duty have been directed to resume work immediately, and not later than May 7.