Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health CS Aden Duale meets U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard to bolster health cooperation and review U.S. support for Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage goals. /May 7, 2025.

Capital Health

Health CS Duale, U.S. Diplomat Hold Talks to Deepen Health Cooperation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has held bilateral talks with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard to strengthen strategic health collaboration and review ongoing U.S. foreign assistance to Kenya.

The discussions held on Wednesday focused on expanding cooperation in key areas aligned with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, including health workforce development, digital health and information systems, non-communicable diseases, mental health, and the climate-health nexus.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CS Duale welcomed the continued partnership under the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), which supports health system strengthening, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness.

Health CS Aden Duale meets U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard to bolster health cooperation and review U.S. support for Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage goals. /May 7, 2025.

He acknowledged the impact of U.S.-funded programs such as PEPFAR, USAID, and the CDC, particularly in combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in all joint health initiatives.

Duale noted the significant progress made through this support, including the reduction of mother-to-child HIV transmission from 21% in 2010 to 7.3% in 2023, and a decline in AIDS-related deaths from 52,000 in 2010 to 20,480 in 2023.

The U.S. pledged continued support aligned with Kenya’s health priorities to further strengthen the country’s health systems.

CS Duale was accompanied by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director of Family Health Dr. Bashir Isaak, and Head of NASCOP Dr. Andrew Mulwa.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges Uhuru to give President Ruto space

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to give President William Ruto space to deliver...

3 days ago

Capital Health

Duale urges more Kenyans to enroll for SHA, dismisses critics

NAIROBI, Kenya April 27 – Heath Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale urged Kenyans to enroll in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the new Social...

April 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale inaugurates committee on tissue and organ transplant services

The investigative committee, chaired by Elizabeth Bukusi seeks to bring order to the health sector after a public uproar in the deeply troubling allegations.

April 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale orders Clinical Officers Council to reinspect all facilities

He further directed the body to work with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council on licensing during a meeting at Afya House on...

April 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale suspends 2 senior Health officials over doctoring of Mediheal kidney transplant probe

Duale indicated that this will allow independent investigations without interference or conflict of interest.

April 18, 2025

Capital Health

Duale Urges Vigilance as Kenya Receives First Batch of Mpox Vaccines

said the arrival of the vaccines marks a significant milestone in the national response but warned that it must be accompanied by heightened preventive...

April 10, 2025

Capital Health

Duale Highlights Accountability and Urgency in Health Sector Reform During 2024/2025 Performance Contract Signing

He highlighted the critical role of performance contracting in ensuring that institutions have clear, measurable targets aligned with national priorities. This, he noted, promotes...

April 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale commits to full implementation of Universal Health Coverage

According to Duale, there have been individuals and institutions that were benefiting under the defunct NHIF that are derailing the uptake of the Social...

April 1, 2025