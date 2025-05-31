Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fast-track fish landing sites in Homa Bay

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the state is investing Sh1.5 billion in the development of landing sites at Wakula, Mainuga, and Nyadhiwa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The government has announced plans to accelerate the construction of modern fish landing sites in Homa Bay County, as part of its broader strategy to strengthen the blue economy and support communities that depend on Lake Victoria for their livelihoods.

Speaking in Homa Bay ahead of the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the state is investing Sh1.5 billion in the development of landing sites at Wakula, Mainuga, and Nyadhiwa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The sites will be outfitted with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including cold storage units and fish processing plants, aimed at minimizing post-harvest losses and boosting earnings for local fishers.

“Lake Victoria is a lifeline for the people of Homa Bay. The government is committed to sustainable fisheries that enhance livelihoods and promote food security,” Mwaura stated.

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to financial empowerment as a pillar of its economic transformation agenda.

He noted that Sh3.2 billion in grants has already been disbursed to 1,260 Common Interest Groups (CIGs) across five coastal counties, with plans to extend similar support to Beach Management Units (BMUs) along Lake Victoria.

Cooperatives

These BMUs are being transitioned into cooperatives, enabling fishers to access affordable credit and invest in modern equipment.

In addition, the government is scaling up aquaculture initiatives in Homa Bay through the Aquaculture Business Development Programme (ABDP), supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

So far, over 12,000 geomembrane pond liners and more than 105,000 bags of fish feed have been distributed to small-scale farmers in 15 counties.

Mwaura also affirmed that the construction of the Sh1.3 billion Kabonyo Fisheries and Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence (KFASTCE) is progressing steadily.

The project, funded by the Government of Hungary, is currently 17.5 per cent complete.

Once operational, the facility will train youth in modern aquaculture techniques, helping to nurture entrepreneurship and generate employment opportunities.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Slovenia ink foreign service training pact for Kiswahili and Slovene

The agreement, signed at the start of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar’s State Visit to Kenya on Saturday, sets out cooperation in foreign service...

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya expands eTA exemptions to include persons with Permanent Residence

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced the changes through Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 75, dated May 30, 2025.

45 minutes ago

Africa

AFRICOM still ‘very transparent’, Langley says amid casualty disclosure concerns

AFRICOM, which supports the Somali Federal Government in its fight against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group, has scaled back on publicly releasing casualty data—particularly civilian...

53 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Slovenian President in Kenya for a 3-day State Visit

President Pirc Musar was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi,...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, France ink deal to allow employment of diplomatic dependents

The agreement allows dependents of staff at the French Embassy in Kenya and the Kenyan Embassy in France to pursue gainful employment, in line...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Amin urges vigilance amid evolving crime as his closes seminar for senior DCI officers

The seminar marked the successful completion of a specialized training program by the second cohort of senior officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

6 hours ago

Africa

Abductions, torture a threat to US interests in East Africa: Senator Risch

Ranking Republican, Senator Jim Risch, said the escalating human rights violations reflect weakening institutions and a growing culture of impunity in the region.

1 day ago

County News

Man handed life sentence for defiling 11-year-old girl

The court heard that Jacob Mwita had, on March 10, 2023, in Suna East, followed the minor victim on her way from school before...

1 day ago