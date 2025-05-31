Govt to fast-track fish landing sites in Homa Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The government has announced plans to accelerate the construction of modern fish landing sites in Homa Bay County, as part of its broader strategy to strengthen the blue economy and support communities that depend on Lake Victoria for their livelihoods.

Speaking in Homa Bay ahead of the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the state is investing Sh1.5 billion in the development of landing sites at Wakula, Mainuga, and Nyadhiwa.

The sites will be outfitted with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including cold storage units and fish processing plants, aimed at minimizing post-harvest losses and boosting earnings for local fishers.

“Lake Victoria is a lifeline for the people of Homa Bay. The government is committed to sustainable fisheries that enhance livelihoods and promote food security,” Mwaura stated.

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to financial empowerment as a pillar of its economic transformation agenda.

He noted that Sh3.2 billion in grants has already been disbursed to 1,260 Common Interest Groups (CIGs) across five coastal counties, with plans to extend similar support to Beach Management Units (BMUs) along Lake Victoria.

Cooperatives

These BMUs are being transitioned into cooperatives, enabling fishers to access affordable credit and invest in modern equipment.

In addition, the government is scaling up aquaculture initiatives in Homa Bay through the Aquaculture Business Development Programme (ABDP), supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

So far, over 12,000 geomembrane pond liners and more than 105,000 bags of fish feed have been distributed to small-scale farmers in 15 counties.

Mwaura also affirmed that the construction of the Sh1.3 billion Kabonyo Fisheries and Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence (KFASTCE) is progressing steadily.

The project, funded by the Government of Hungary, is currently 17.5 per cent complete.

Once operational, the facility will train youth in modern aquaculture techniques, helping to nurture entrepreneurship and generate employment opportunities.