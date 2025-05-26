Connect with us

Govt streamlining compensation for human-wildlife conflict

The President said Kenyans will no longer wait for up to eight years to be compensated under the revised scheme.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The government is streamlining compensation for human-wildlife conflict to ensure prompt payment for affected individuals, President William Ruto has said.

He pointed out that allocations for compensation have increased allocations to pay current claims and pending bills.

He explained that in the past two years, the government has paid the victims of human-wildlife conflict a whopping KSh2.8 billion. But for nearly 10 years between  2013 and 2022, only KSh2.7 billion was paid.

“We want to ensure Kenyans are paid within the shortest time possible. This is why we have migrated the scheme from a manual to a digital platform,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during the launch of KSh950 million third phase compensation payments for this financial year at Meru National Park.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Tourism and Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, MPs, MCAs and other leaders.

The President also announced that, from now on, all reports of loss resulting from wildlife, including human life, crop destruction, and injuries, should be completed within 90 days.

“Government, he said, should work towards ensuring that we pay the victims of human-wildlife conflict within four months,” he said.

The President emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that Kenyans enjoy the benefits of wildlife so that they actively participate in conservation efforts.

“Citizens must see the benefits of wildlife,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also launched the Wildlife Conservation Prepaid Card, an innovative financial tool designed to directly support wildlife conservation.

The initiative, a partnership between the State Department of Wildlife and Kenya Commercial Bank, allows a portion of each transaction made by cardholders to be donated to the Wildlife Trust Fund, transforming ordinary spending into a force for good.

The card is available in three tiers: Elephant, Lion, and Cheetah, donating KSh10, KSh5, and KSh3 for each purchase respectively.

On the modernisation of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), President Ruto said the government was determined to enhance conservation and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

He said the government has hired 1,500 game rangers, who are now managing parks and making a significant and tangible impact.

Last year, the government bought 100 cars for KWS. These vehicles are helping to manage and effectively reduce human-wildlife conflict. 

He pointed out that digitisation of park fees collection has enhanced transparency and accountability, resulting in increased revenue.

“Two years ago, KSh5.3 billion was collected from our parks. Last year, courtesy of digitisation, the revenue rose to KSh7 billion. This year, I am told it will reach KSh7.5 billion,” he said.

Additionally, the President said the government has extended wildlife fencing by 200km to fend off human-wildlife conflict.

He directed the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to seek funds to erect a fence around Meru National Park.

He also announced that KSh250 million has been allocated for the renovation of Meru Mulika Airstrip.

As a result, the number of tourists in the Meru circuit will increase as will the building of hotels, revitalising tourism in the region and unlocking its full potential.

The President said the government is working to increase tourism numbers in the country, citing the construction of the biggest conference facility in Kenya at Bomas in Nairobi.

On healthcare, President Ruto once again urged Kenyans to continue registering with the Social Health Authority (SHA), pointing out that the programme is working and providing universal health coverage to the majority of Kenyans.

“Those who have the means are paying according to their ability. However, the government is paying for those who aren’t able,” President Ruto pointed out.

On education, the President said the government will hire 24,000 more teachers this financial year, bringing the total of teachers recruited since he became President to 100,000.

At the same time, President Ruto cautioned Kenyans against engaging in petty and never-ending politics.

He said the country cannot be developed through petty politics, but through programmes that transform the lives of Kenyans.

“There are people who want to engage us in politics all day, every day. We tell them the time for politics will come. For now, let us focus on development,” he said.

The President said he is focused on uniting Kenyans.

He commended his deputy, Prof Kithure Kindiki, for being a dependable assistant who understands government programmes and initiatives.

On his part, Prof Kindiki said Kenya’s wildlife is the envy of many nations, and commended President Ruto for championing wildlife conservation efforts to protect the country’s rich heritage.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said under President Ruto’s leadership, Kenya has witnessed unprecedented support for ranger recruitment, conservancy development, and environmental restoration.

She pointed out that local communities remain at the centre of conservation and conservancy efforts.

