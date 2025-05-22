Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh28bn to boost small scale businesses

Kindiki assured that the government is keen to roll out the transformative National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement program to improve small-scale businesses

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – The government has set aside Sh28 billion to boost small-scale businesses belonging to hustlers in each of the 1450 Wards across the country in a bid to raise income and improve their lives.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki assured that the government is keen to roll out the transformative National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) program to improve small-scale businesses run by thousands who need support to expand and enhance returns.

“We are in the business of transforming Kenya from the grassroots. It is not an easy thing to do but we are fully committed to doing so. It will take time but we are focused on it,” Kindiki stated.

Speaking on Wednesday during the Empowerment Forum for Small-Scale Traders in Lari Constituency, Kiambu County, Prof Kindiki said the NYOTA program is one of the transformative initiatives the Ruto administration is rolling out.

Under the program, 70 businesses in each Ward will receive Sh50, 000 in grants from the national government.

“The NYOTA program will transform the country significantly and for good. Many people think Sh50, 000 is not impactful enough but for someone who has stock of Sh10, 000 and benefits from this, it will greatly improve their business,” DP added.

Kindiki urged Kenyans not to be misled into engaging in premature politics but demand for services and development from those they elected to various offices.

He said the government remains focused on economic transformation, citing stabilization of the economy, reduction of unga prices, improvement of coffee, tea and milk prices in the last two years.

“Don’t be lied to that we have not done anything. We have done a lot to stabilize the economy, to improve earnings for farmers, to create jobs and opportunities for our youth. We are reviving roads, building markets and expanding electricity connection,” the DP noted.

Prof. Kindiki also said the government has created thousands of jobs in various sectors of the economy locally and internationally.

He added that 500, 000 jobs had been created through digital jobs under kazi mtandaoni, 250,000 jobs through affordable housing initiative, 200, 000 jobs under the kazi majuu program.

This is in addition of 76, 000 teachers employed the last two years with another 24, 000 to be added this September.

The Climate WorX program being implemented in Nairobi, which has employed 40, 000 youth and targets regeneration of water systems, will be extended countrywide.

