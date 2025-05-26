Govt releases first batch of 200,000 bags of maize from National Strategic Grain Reserve

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The government has released the first batch of 200,000 bags of maize from the National Strategic Grain Reserve to stabilize flour prices and avert a potential shortage.

According to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, this intervention underscores the State’s commitment to food security and price stability.

“The stocks held by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will be allocated to Miller Associations and individual millers in 90 Kg bags at a subsidized rate of Ksh—4,250 per bag. The first batch will be distributed through select depots in the North and South Rift regions,” he stated.

He pointed out that to be considered for allocation, millers will be required to indicate their milling capacity, present a certificate of incorporation, a tax compliance certificate, and a KEBS quality certificate.

NCPB started receiving payments for the maize on May 22 with sales and collections expected to increase starting May 26.

The subsidy is expected to stabilize maize and maize flour prices, cushioning Kenyans from any price spikes.

To deter stock hoarding, millers allocated the NSR maize are required to make an initial payment for 25% of their total allocation and provide proof of milling and distribution of flour before the full allocation is allowed.

They must also submit a maize utilization report before the payment for 75% is accepted.

Upon payment for their maize allocations, all millers are expected to immediately collect their consignments, begin milling, and distribute the flour.

Millers are currently picking the maize from NCPB outlets across the country, mainly Eldoret and Moi’s Bridge.





