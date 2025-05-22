Govt partnering with private sector to set up Sh5.8bn Kenya Gold Refinery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, May 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government through the National Mining Corporation is partnering with the private sector to set up a Sh5.8bn Kenya Gold Refinery.

Speaking in Kakamega, the deputy president indicated that the project is a first of its kind in the Country.

He pointed out that the National Government through the National Treasury is an equity partner in the factory.

The County Government of Kakamega has provided the land on which the factory is being built. The Gold Refinery is 65% complete,” he stated.

He indicated that the constriction of the essential phase 1 components will be complete by August 31, followed by the installation of equipment and actual operationalization by May 2026.

He explained that the factory will offtake gold from artisinal miners, provide jobs to the local community and pay royalties to the local community, the County Government of Kakamega and the National Government.