Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt partnering with private sector to set up Sh5.8bn Kenya Gold Refinery

He pointed out that the National Government through the National Treasury is an equity partner in the factory.

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, May 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government through the National Mining Corporation is partnering with the private sector to set up a Sh5.8bn Kenya Gold Refinery.

Speaking in Kakamega, the deputy president indicated that the project is a first of its kind in the Country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pointed out that the National Government through the National Treasury is an equity partner in the factory.

The County Government of Kakamega has provided the land on which the factory is being built. The Gold Refinery is 65% complete,” he stated.

He indicated that the constriction of the essential phase 1 components will be complete by August 31, followed by the installation of equipment and actual operationalization by May 2026.

He explained that the factory will offtake gold from artisinal miners, provide jobs to the local community and pay royalties to the local community, the County Government of Kakamega and the National Government.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi released from Tanzania

He is in high spirits. The Commission and other partners are making arrangements to transfer him to Nairobi for medical attention - KNCHR

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tribunal rejects Jamia Mosque’s Sh3.9bn claim against Nairobi County

The trustees had sought compensation for the land, which has been in public use as a matatu terminus following directives by the now-defunct Nairobi...

3 hours ago
Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

Kenya

Kenya formally demands Boniface Mwangi’s release, calls for consular access

Despite claims by Tanzanian authorities that Boniface Mwangi was released and repatriated, his whereabouts remain unknown.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga faults govt over inaction after Boniface Mwangi’s arrest in Tanzania

Maraga urged the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to publicly explain the circumstances surrounding Mwangi’s arrest and detail efforts being made to ensure...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh28bn to boost small scale businesses

Kindiki assured that the government is keen to roll out the transformative National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement program to improve small-scale businesses

6 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

State taps young entrepreneurs to maintain 25,000 Public Wi-Fi Hotspots

To address maintenance challenges, ICT CS Kabogo said the government will engage young entrepreneurs to manage the infrastructure, allowing them to charge a minimal...

21 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Sharon Otieno Tried Reaching Obado Through Intermediaries – Aide tells Court

He added that even former National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi was approached to help Sharon gain access to the governor, who was allegedly...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Court stops Senator Orwoba’s expulsion from UDA

Justice Mugambi ordered the matter to be mentioned on June 3, 2025, during which the court would give further directions.

21 hours ago