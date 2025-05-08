Connect with us

Govt launches Kenya National Public Health Institute

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has launched the Kenya National Public Health Institute to boost disease prevention, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and national health security.

This marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through preventive and promotive healthcare, and strengthen national health security.

Established under Legal Notice No. 14 of 2022, KNPHI will serve as Kenya’s central platform for disease surveillance, health research, policy coordination, and rapid emergency response.

The institute is expected to streamline public health functions, eliminate duplication, and improve Kenya’s readiness and capacity to respond to health threats.

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Duale emphasized the importance of investing in resilient institutions capable of responding swiftly and effectively to public health challenges.

He commended the World Bank, Africa CDC, Amref Health Africa, and the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI) for their technical and financial support in operationalizing KNPHI, and urged the Public Service Commission to expedite the approval of human resource instruments to ensure the Institute’s full functionality.

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Abdourahmane Diallo, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Kenya in establishing a robust, independent, and globally connected public health institute that aligns with national priorities.

