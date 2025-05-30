Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt deploys special team to deal with gangs in Embu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The government has deployed a special team of security officers to deal with gangs terrorizing residents of Embu town.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki visited the town on Friday evening and assured residents the government has responded firmly to their outcry and will make sure the town’s safety is restored.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“A special team has been deployed here to flush out the criminals who have terrorized the residents the last few weeks. I want to assure them that their days are numbered,” he stated.

While addressing town residents, the DP said he had consulted with the Minister for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja after concerns were raised by the locals.

“The Quick Response Team (QRT) is already here in Embu and is under instructions to deal firmly with the criminals,” DP said.

While requesting for cooperation as the officers conduct their investigations, he challenged the criminals to surrender and face the law or they will be nabbed soon.

“We cannot allow any gang to take over the town. It is not acceptable for these criminals to take the law into their hands,” he added.

The DP also ordered for reinstatement of Town Chief Jackson Kamau who had earlier been relieved of his duties.

Kindiki instructed national administration officers to avoid politicizing execution of their duties saying action will be taken against those who will be found culpable.

“We will not allow any civil servant to take political sides in serving the people. As an administration we will never misuse the administrators for political gain. That will not happen because it will be injurious to non-partisan service delivery,” he warned.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Abductions, torture a threat to US interests in East Africa: Senator Risch

Ranking Republican, Senator Jim Risch, said the escalating human rights violations reflect weakening institutions and a growing culture of impunity in the region.

6 hours ago

County News

Man handed life sentence for defiling 11-year-old girl

The court heard that Jacob Mwita had, on March 10, 2023, in Suna East, followed the minor victim on her way from school before...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

BCLB unveils strict gambling advertisement guidelines to promote responsible betting

This development comes exactly one month after the Board suspended all gambling advertisements across media platforms for a 30-day period beginning April 29, 2025.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on a Standstill After Three-Trailer Accident Left One Dead

The collision caused a complete blockage of the busy highway, leading to a major traffic snarl-up.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Vows Support for Small Traders as Govt Boosts Economic Empowerment Drive

He said the empowerment initiatives are designed to increase the assets and opportunities available to small traders, women and youth groups, mama mboga, and...

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

Speaker Wetang’ula Reaffirms Kenya’s Commitment to Stronger Ties with Austria, EU

The Speaker highlighted Austria’s role as a hub for advanced research, environmental governance, and modern technological exchange—opportunities he said align closely with Kenya’s development...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP Opposes Bond for University Student Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend

NAIROBI, Kenya,May 29— The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has opposed the release on bond of Erick Mutinda Philip, a university...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Raila joins President Ruto as he begins 3-day Nyanza visit, pledges to support govt agenda

1 day ago