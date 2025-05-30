Govt deploys special team to deal with gangs in Embu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The government has deployed a special team of security officers to deal with gangs terrorizing residents of Embu town.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki visited the town on Friday evening and assured residents the government has responded firmly to their outcry and will make sure the town’s safety is restored.

“A special team has been deployed here to flush out the criminals who have terrorized the residents the last few weeks. I want to assure them that their days are numbered,” he stated.

While addressing town residents, the DP said he had consulted with the Minister for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja after concerns were raised by the locals.

“The Quick Response Team (QRT) is already here in Embu and is under instructions to deal firmly with the criminals,” DP said.

While requesting for cooperation as the officers conduct their investigations, he challenged the criminals to surrender and face the law or they will be nabbed soon.

“We cannot allow any gang to take over the town. It is not acceptable for these criminals to take the law into their hands,” he added.

The DP also ordered for reinstatement of Town Chief Jackson Kamau who had earlier been relieved of his duties.

Kindiki instructed national administration officers to avoid politicizing execution of their duties saying action will be taken against those who will be found culpable.

“We will not allow any civil servant to take political sides in serving the people. As an administration we will never misuse the administrators for political gain. That will not happen because it will be injurious to non-partisan service delivery,” he warned.