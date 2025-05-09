Connect with us

Govt dealing with shortage of essential medicine in health facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The government is effectively dealing with persistent shortage of essential medicine in health facilities across the country, President William Ruto has said. 

The President pointed out that the government is strengthening the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to play a central role in the medical supply chain.

These efforts, he said, are aimed at ensuring constant availability of medicine and other health commodities at health facilities nearest to the citizens, especially dispensaries and health centres.

“To support this goal, KEMSA is being repositioned to play a central role in strengthening the medical supply chain,” he said. 

Additionally, the government’s broader commitment is to address the rising cost of healthcare and make quality care more accessible to all.

At the same time, President Ruto explained that the government is strengthening public health systems and grassroots disease surveillance, and enhancing emergency response through strategic investments and collaboration.

He said the deployment of digitised and integrated surveillance systems in all the 47 counties, alongside targeted training, has boosted national vigilance by streamlining detection at both health facility and community levels.

The President was speaking during the handing over of disease surveillance vehicles for all counties at State House Nairobi on Friday. Governors and other county officials were present.

On universal health coverage, President Ruto said Social Health Authority has registered more than 22 million Kenyans since it was rolled out in October 2024.

“We are registering on average 45,000 Kenyans daily, a clear testament that Kenyans appreciate the value of the UHC delivery model,” he said. 

 He noted that the government has allocated sufficient resources to fund primary healthcare, ensuring that all registered Kenyans can be treated for free under SHA. 

He cautioned that all Levels 2, 3, and 4 public health facilities, as well as SHA-contracted hospitals, should not charge Kenyans as SHA is settling payments promptly.

“Having identified a significant need for qualified personnel within SHA to manage health insurance effectively, I am happy to note that the recruitment process is nearing completion, with a strong emphasis on securing the right expertise,” he said. 

The President assured defunct National Health Insurance Fund former staff that they have been given priority in the process. 

“Those who wont be picked for positions within SHA will be reassigned to other roles within the public service. I assure all Kenyans that no one will lose their job,” President Ruto said.

He said the government intends to harness the power of digitisation in the health sector to ensure that access to services becomes paperless and efficient within the next six months.

Once again, President Ruto urged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority. 

“Let us move away from the burden of harambee and WhatsApp fundraisers for medical bills. Together, we are building a sustainable and dignified healthcare system that serves without discrimination,” he said.

