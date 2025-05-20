Connect with us

Governors want urgent meeting with President Ruto over UHC Staff transfer stalemate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The Council of Governors say it will not absorb the Universal Health Council (UHC) workers in the county payroll, citing the process is being mishandled.

Speaking after chairing CoG Chair Ahmed Abdullahi says counties will reject the transition unless their conditions are met, adding that they have not officially received the UHC payroll, and won’t accept it unless it comes with the money to cover salaries.

One of the issues is the absorption of the Universal Health Coverage staff which the governors now accuse Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale of mismanaging.

The Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi faulted Duale on fast tracking the transfer of the UHC staff employed during the COVID era to counties yet there are no accompanying funds to take care of their salaries and gratuity.

The UHC staff have been staging demos at the Ministry of Health headquarters and Parliament, demanding employment on permanent and pensionable terms, or be paid gratuity for having worked for the last six years, then allow for their seeking fresh mandates in individual counties.

The healthcare workers employed on contract under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme have been protesting, demanding immediate absorption into permanent and pensionable terms and payment of long-promised gratuity.

The national government has since moved the UHC staff payroll to county governments from July 1.

CoG Health Committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki has asked the Ministry of Health to deal with the matter exhaustively to ensure their transition is seamless.

“Counties should not be dragged into a simmering tussle until (national government) conclusively deals with what is at hand”, he said.

Duale over the weekend maintained that the Ministry of Health does not have adequate money to absorb the Universal Health Coverage workers.

