Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was charged with corruption and conflict of interest on May 20, 2025 following a dramatic arrest that left EACC and DCI vehicles vandalised.

Governor Natembeya Charged with Corruption and Conflict of Interest

According to the charge sheet, Natembeya is accused of receiving indirect financial benefits from companies that traded with the county government between January 2023 and April 2025.

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been charged with two counts of conflict of interest and one count of unlawful acquisition of public property.

He appeared before the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court, where he denied all charges.

According to the charge sheet, Natembeya is accused of receiving indirect financial benefits from companies that traded with the county government between January 2023 and April 2025.

In one count, he allegedly acquired Sh1.1 million from Mercy Chelangat, director of Lyma Agro Science Limited and proprietor of Maria Stores. Both entities reportedly did business with the county.

In another count, the governor is accused of receiving Sh2.1 million from Emmanuel Wafula Masungo, the beneficial owner of Easterly Winds Limited, which also traded with the county.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) further alleges that Natembeya unlawfully acquired public funds amounting to Sh3.25 million, part of payments made by the county to Chelangat’s firm.

The prosecution has opposed his release on bond, arguing that he could interfere with ongoing investigations, tamper with exhibits, and influence witnesses.

