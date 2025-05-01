Government partners with City Hall to improve Nairobi roads and sanitation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1- President William Ruto has announced that the national government will collaborate with Nairobi County to improve the state of roads and enhance street cleanliness in the capital.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, President Ruto said the deteriorating infrastructure and poor sanitation in Nairobi require urgent, coordinated action.

“The city of Nairobi is the face of Kenya. We must live in the city that has dignity. I have joined hands with the County Government of Nairobi to make sure that we complete all the link roads, to make sure that the City of Nairobi has motorable walkways. We have also agreed with the city of Nairobi on how we are going to clean this city,” the President explained.

His remarks come shortly after Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli sharply criticized City Hall for what he termed as gross mismanagement, which has left Nairobi overwhelmed by filth and disrepair.

Atwoli accused county officials of failing to deliver basic services, despite collecting taxes from hardworking Kenyans, and called on President Ruto to intervene.

“We cannot remain in a filthy city, a city of hawkers, a city of riders, a city of matatus, and when somebody arrives at the Airport on Mombasa Road is full of hawkers depicting the picture of poverty of Kenyans, this must come to an end. I am appealing to the national government to team up with the county government and make sure we reclaim the lost glory of our international city,” Atwoli said.

The President had earlier highlighted that the government is determined to do away with the indignity and squalor in slums through the Affordable Housing Programme in towns and cities.

Further, he said the government is expanding and modernising schools, especially in marginalised and densely populated regions, to accommodate more students and enhance equality across the country.