The Social Health Insurance (SHA) replaced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). /FILE

Government Moves to Ensure Smooth Transition from NHIF to Social Health Authority

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said that all former NHIF staff will continue serving under the newly created SHA for an additional six months, or until the recruitment of new personnel is concluded—whichever comes first.

NAIROBI, May 18, 2025 – The government has taken decisive steps to safeguard the continuity of health insurance services during the ongoing reforms in the health sector, following the dissolution of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the establishment of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that all former NHIF staff will continue serving under the newly created SHA for an additional six months, or until the recruitment of new personnel is concluded—whichever comes first.

Speaking after a consultative meeting with key stakeholders, Duale said the move aims to ensure a smooth, orderly, and lawful transition that protects both service delivery and staff welfare.

“The Commission issued a firm directive: all former NHIF staff will continue to serve under SHA for an additional six months, or until SHA completes its recruitment process. This move is not only about legal compliance—it’s about ensuring stability and guaranteeing uninterrupted access to health insurance services for all Kenyans during this critical transition,” he said.

The meeting also addressed the status of NHIF staff who have requested redeployment to other public service institutions. According to CS Duale, these employees will be reassigned without delay.

“Staff who have lawfully requested redeployment to other public institutions will be reassigned immediately, with the process set to begin next week,” he confirmed.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Antony Muchiri emphasised the importance of maintaining operational stability and fairness during the transition. He noted that the extension of contracts and the structured redeployment plan demonstrate the government’s commitment to both public service staff and citizens.

Abdi Mohamed, Chairperson of the Social Health Authority, assured the public that SHA is working closely with the Ministry of Health and the Public Service Commission to manage the human resource transition effectively, without compromising the quality or accessibility of health services.

The transition from NHIF to SHA is a major milestone in the government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, which aims to build a more equitable, inclusive, and efficient health financing system for all Kenyans.

“These resolutions mark a decisive step in ensuring stability, legal compliance, and uninterrupted service delivery as the country shifts to a more efficient and inclusive health insurance model under the UHC framework,” Duale stated.

