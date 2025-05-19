Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gospel Musician Ringtone freed on Sh1mn cash bail in land fraud case

Ringtone who had last week been charged alongside Alfred Ayora at the Milimani Law Courts was given an alternative Sh3 million bond.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Gospel Musician Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has been released on Sh1 million cash bail after being charged with conspiracy to defraud in a land case.

Ringtone who had last week been charged alongside Alfred Ayora at the Milimani Law Courts was given an alternative Sh3 million bond.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He faced counts of conspiracy to defraud Teresiah Adhiambo of land located in Karen, Nairobi.

The State claimed that on or before February 28, 2023, he conspired to defraud her of land parcel number NAIROBI/BLOCK 99/142 measuring approximately 0.1908 Hectares.

The prosecutor alleged that they claimed to be owners of the land by virtue of adverse possession having lived on the same for 20 years, a fact they knew to be false.

The duo also faced forgery charges.

It’s alleged that before advocate S.M. Katonya, a person authorised to administer oath, his co-accused Ayora falsely swore an affidavit claiming they have resided on the land parcel for two decades, which is the property of Adhiambo, a fact they knew to be false.

Ayora faced another count of perjury. 

He is alleged to have lied in a judicial proceeding before the Environment and Lands Court Case Number E012 of 2023. In that case, Mr Ayora is the petitioner while Ms Odhiambo is the respondent.

In that High Court case, Mr Ayora is alleged to have presented a false affidavit prepared by S M Katonya Advocate, the Commissioner of Oaths.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Salasya charged with hate speech

The legislator is said to have posted in his X Account words to the effect that Luo are the best enemies to the Luhya...

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

That is their decision, Mwaura says of Tanzania’s deportation of Karua, Mutunga

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura now says Tanzania has the sovereign authority to deny anyone entry into the country. His...

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall launches targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Nairobi County Government has launched a targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu Ward. A delegation of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga in Tanzania for Lissu’s ‘treason’ case amid deportation of Kenyan activists

Maraga’s attendance comes amid escalating tensions following the deportation of several Kenyan activists and legal observers

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama as Trans Nzoia residents protest, deflate EACC, DCI vehicles over Natembeya home raid

Residents protested as they vandalized and deflated EACC vehicles over what they termed as harassment of the Governor.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes suspected counterfeit alcohol in Uruku area, Nyandarua

The target of the raid was a local alcohol outlet operating under the names Beer Wholesalers Wines and Spirits and Travellers Pub.

4 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

‘”Rigathi Gachagua is the most peaceful leader in Kenya,” ex-DP tells Kindiki and Murkomen over post-election violence.

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come out to clarify his comments on post-election violence. Speaking during a Sunday...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua, 2 others deported from Tanzania as Kenya seeks explanation

According to Karua, no reason was given on their detention

18 hours ago