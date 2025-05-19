Gospel Musician Ringtone freed on Sh1mn cash bail in land fraud case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Gospel Musician Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has been released on Sh1 million cash bail after being charged with conspiracy to defraud in a land case.

Ringtone who had last week been charged alongside Alfred Ayora at the Milimani Law Courts was given an alternative Sh3 million bond.

He faced counts of conspiracy to defraud Teresiah Adhiambo of land located in Karen, Nairobi.

The State claimed that on or before February 28, 2023, he conspired to defraud her of land parcel number NAIROBI/BLOCK 99/142 measuring approximately 0.1908 Hectares.

The prosecutor alleged that they claimed to be owners of the land by virtue of adverse possession having lived on the same for 20 years, a fact they knew to be false.

The duo also faced forgery charges.

It’s alleged that before advocate S.M. Katonya, a person authorised to administer oath, his co-accused Ayora falsely swore an affidavit claiming they have resided on the land parcel for two decades, which is the property of Adhiambo, a fact they knew to be false.

Ayora faced another count of perjury.

He is alleged to have lied in a judicial proceeding before the Environment and Lands Court Case Number E012 of 2023. In that case, Mr Ayora is the petitioner while Ms Odhiambo is the respondent.

In that High Court case, Mr Ayora is alleged to have presented a false affidavit prepared by S M Katonya Advocate, the Commissioner of Oaths.