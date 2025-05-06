Global Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Pakistani Airspace Amid Tensions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 5 – Several international airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Pakistani airspace as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following last month’s deadly Kashmir attack.

Flight tracking data shows multiple carriers altering routes across South Asia, leading to longer flight times and higher fuel costs. Airlines including Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, and Emirates have diverted flights, with some opting to fly further north before entering Indian airspace.

Lufthansa and Air France confirmed they are avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice, citing rising regional tensions. Adjustments are affecting routes to cities such as Delhi, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh.

The diversions also reduce Pakistan’s earnings from overflight fees, which typically generate significant revenue per international flight.

India has barred Pakistani airlines from using its airspace, while Pakistan has imposed similar restrictions on Indian-operated carriers but continues to allow international airlines, despite the rerouting decisions by many.