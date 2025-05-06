Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

An aeroplane in the sky/FILE

World

Global Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Pakistani Airspace Amid Tensions

The diversions also reduce Pakistan’s earnings from overflight fees, which typically generate significant revenue per international flight.

Published

May 5 – Several international airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Pakistani airspace as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following last month’s deadly Kashmir attack.

Flight tracking data shows multiple carriers altering routes across South Asia, leading to longer flight times and higher fuel costs. Airlines including Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, and Emirates have diverted flights, with some opting to fly further north before entering Indian airspace.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lufthansa and Air France confirmed they are avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice, citing rising regional tensions. Adjustments are affecting routes to cities such as Delhi, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh.

The diversions also reduce Pakistan’s earnings from overflight fees, which typically generate significant revenue per international flight.

India has barred Pakistani airlines from using its airspace, while Pakistan has imposed similar restrictions on Indian-operated carriers but continues to allow international airlines, despite the rerouting decisions by many.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Children fall ill in India ‘after dead snake found in school meal’

The cook reportedly still served the lunch despite removing the dead animal from it, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

4 days ago

World

India Expands Military Diplomacy to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Security Role

The Indian Army's bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas with the United States at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan saw one of the largest...

April 26, 2025

World

More than 20 killed after gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir

The attack took place in Pahalgam, a picturesque town in the Himalayas often described as the "Switzerland of India".

April 23, 2025

World

India Accelerates Green Transition as Energy Demand Surges

According to the International Energy Agency, India’s clean energy investments have surged over the past three years, driven by ambitious targets. The launch of...

March 13, 2025

World

India, Mauritius To Sign Several MoUs During PM Modi’s Visit

New Delhi, March 13: Several memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged, including on trade and promoting SMEs, during the two-visit of Prime Minister Narendra...

March 13, 2025

World

Modi Evokes Rumi and Sufism at Jahan-e-Khusro Festival

Modi also cited Rumi’s wisdom on resolving conflicts at their inception: “Raise your arguments, not your voice. A flower blossoms in rain, not in...

March 5, 2025

World

Modi Meets Former Australian PM Abbott, Hails His Friendship with India

Abbott, who served as Australia’s Prime Minister from September 18, 2013, to September 15, 2015, was a member of the country’s House of Representatives...

March 2, 2025

World

Karachi Gripped by Traffic Chaos as Protests Over Water and Power Woes Escalate

Demonstrations and sit-ins blocked major roads, making it difficult for residents to reach their homes. Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) reported congestion on alternative routes...

February 27, 2025