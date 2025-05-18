Gikomba traders counting losses after fire destroys property

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Gikomba traders are counting their losses once again after an early morning fire razed their stalls destroying property worth millions of shillings.

According to witnesses, the fire began at around 3.00am and quickly spread through the footwear section adjacent to Lamu Road in Pumwani, Majengo.

Videos circulating on social media show fierce flames engulfing stalls, sending thick yellow smoke into the air as goods worth millions went up in flames.

Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan confirmed the incident, stating that county firefighters and local volunteers responded swiftly to combat the fire.

“We appreciate the quick action by emergency services, but we must address the root causes of these recurring fires,” he stated.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the frequency of such incidents has raised suspicion and frustration among traders.

Hassan confirmed that firefighters, with the support of local volunteers, worked to contain the flames.

“A massive fire erupted in the footwear section of Gikomba Market, adjacent to Lamu Road in Majengo in Pumwani at around 3am. The county fire engine has arrived, and firefighters and local volunteers are battling to squash the inferno,” Yusuf said.

Police said there were no casualties or injuries directly caused by the incident.

This is not the first time the popular market has gone up in flames.

The congested layout and persistent fire hazards have made the area highly susceptible to such disasters.

The most recent incident occurred on April 1 when yet another fire broke out at approximately 3:00 am in the Kwa Mbao section of the market.

The blaze devastated the entire area and spread to the nearby bus station.

Traders who lost their stock in the fire suspected that faulty electrical wiring may have been the cause.

The April blaze occurred exactly a month after a similar incident on March 1, also in Kwa Mbao area.

Traders have frequently alleged that the fires are intentionally started by rivals seeking to eliminate competition.

On April 9, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki directed the police and other investigative agencies to look into the recurring market fires in hotspots such as Gikomba and Toi Market.

“The government has instructed relevant agencies to investigate the cause of the frequent infernos in markets within Nairobi City County, including Gikomba and Toi Market, and to provide comprehensive, long-term solutions to prevent future occurrences,” read a statement from the Deputy President’s office.

