Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Ghana temporarily shuts embassy in US over alleged visa scandal

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the embassy will be shut following the “damning findings” of an audit team he put together to investigate alleged corruption at the Washington diplomatic mission.

Published

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister has announced that the country has temporarily closed its embassy in the US capital amid an investigation into an alleged visa scam.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the embassy will be shut following the “damning findings” of an audit team he put together to investigate alleged corruption at the Washington diplomatic mission.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement added that the closure would last “a few days” until a “restructuring and systems overhaul” is finalised.

According to Ablakwa, a locally recruited staff member and “collaborators” were allegedly involved in a “fraudulent” scheme whereby they extracted money from visa and passport applicants.

It is alleged that the scheme consisted of creating an unauthorised link on the embassy’s website to redirect visa and passport applicants to a private firm where they were “charged extra for multiple services” without the knowledge of the foreign ministry.

Ablakwa added that the staff member “kept the entire proceeds” in their private account, and that the scheme had been going on for five years.

Applicants seeking visas were charged unapproved fees ranging from almost $30 (£22) to $60 by the private firm.

“This conduct has been reported to the attorney-general for possible prosecution and retrieval of funds obtained through fraudulent schemes,” Ablakwa added.

As a result, foreign ministry staff in Washington “have been recalled home” and “all locally recruited staff at the embassy have been suspended”, Ablakwa said.

“President [John] Mahama’s government will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for corruption, naked conflict of interest and blatant abuse of office.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

What Can We Learn from the China–U.S. Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva?

During the Geneva talks, the two countries held candid, in-depth and constructive discussions across various economic and trade issues, reaching a number of important...

12 hours ago

World

US says Sudan used chemical weapons in war as it issues new sanctions

US exports to the country will be restricted and financial borrowing limits put in place from 6 June, a statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce...

4 days ago

World

US accepts Qatari plane into Air Force One fleet

The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations

5 days ago

Africa

White South Africans going to US are cowards, Ramaphosa says

The group of Akrikaners arrived in the US on Monday after President Donald Trump granted them refugee status, saying they faced racial discrimination.

May 14, 2025

Africa

Dozens of white South Africans arrive in US under Trump refugee plan

President Donald Trump has said the refugee applications for the country's Afrikaner minority had been expedited as they were victims of "racial discrimination".

May 13, 2025

World

US and China agree to slash tariffs for 90 days

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said both countries would lower their reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days.

May 12, 2025

World

US says ‘deal’ reached with China after trade talks

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the discussions as "productive and constructive," while China's Vice Premier He Lifeng said the talks were "in-depth"...

May 12, 2025

Africa

US cuts aid to Zambia over ‘systematic’ medicine theft

This "difficult" decision was taken after repeated warnings to the Zambian government to safeguard vital drugs meant for the country's most vulnerable patients, said...

May 9, 2025