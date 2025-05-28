GenZ dying to be respected, Rickey Bolden urges Ruto adminstration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – American pastor and former NFL player Dr. Rickey Bolden has confronted the deepening rift between President William Ruto and the GenZ calling on the nation’s leaders to reckon with the frustration and unmet promise facing Generation Z.

Speaking during the 22nd National Prayer Breakfast meeting Wednesday, which brought together the country’s political, religious, and diplomatic elite, including President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, under the theme Arise and Rebuild, Bolden urged the government to welcome the youth at the decision-making table.

“Gen Z is dying, and I am talking because I have Gen Z, and they are dying to be loved. They are dying for a seat at the table. They are dying to be respected… because sometimes, as parents, we want to make all. We want our children to stay children all their lives. But that’s not the case with Gen Z; they have grown up,” he said.

The American-based preacher insisted that state-sponsored action, including the arrest of protesters and internet shutdowns saying it will further shake public trust on the current regime.

“We shut down the internet, and we know that that’s your primary source of communication, and we are sorry. Now we want to bring you to the table so that you can have a voice, because you are no longer a child. You are an adult,” Bolden stated.

Bolden emphasized on calling for a generational reconciliation, not as a symbolic gesture but as a practical commitment to inclusion and shared leadership.

“It’s not enough to say Gen Z is the future. They are the now. They are entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers and some are wiser than we are. The most frustrating thing you can do to a Gen Z adult is keep treating them like a child,” he insisted.

He compared Kenya’s generational divide to longstanding racial wounds in the United States, noting that much of the hurt endured by African Americans stems from the absence of acknowledgement.

“The reason race is still a flashpoint in America is because no one ever said I am sorry. Apology doesn’t erase history it opens the door to healing,” Bolden said.

The Former Miami Dolphins player’s promising NFL career was cut short by injury and recently become the most globally sought-after pastor based in Dallas, Texas.

Bolden is known for his compelling storytelling and messages of faith, leadership, and moral courage.