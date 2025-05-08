Gates Foundation to Spend $200B by 2045, Sets Sunset Date in Historic 25th Anniversary Pledge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEATTLE (May 8, 2025) – Marking its 25th anniversary, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced an unprecedented commitment to spend $200 billion over the next 20 years, setting 2045 as its new sunset date.

This historic pledge, the largest philanthropic commitment in modern history, was revealed in a statement by foundation Chair Bill Gates.

“There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people,” Gates wrote. “I will give away virtually all my wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world.”

The decision to accelerate the foundation’s timeline was formally approved by its board, which amended its charter to replace a prior stipulation that the organisation would close 20 years after Gates’ death. The new plan relies not only on the existing endowment but also on substantial future contributions from Gates’ personal fortune.

Gates explained that his thinking had evolved over the years. “More recently, with input from our board, I now believe we can achieve the foundation’s goals on a shorter timeline—especially if we double down on key investments and provide more certainty to our partners.” Although its core strategies remain intact, the foundation will focus its intensified efforts over the next two decades on ending preventable deaths of mothers and babies, eradicating deadly infectious diseases, and lifting millions out of poverty by promoting inclusive economic growth.

Reflecting on the foundation’s impact, Gates noted, “In our first 25 years—supported in part by the generosity of Warren Buffett—we gave away more than $100 billion. Now, we plan to double that, expecting to spend over $200 billion through 2045.” The shift is driven both by a sense of urgency and a recognition of opportunity. From 2000 to 2025, global health and development made dramatic strides: child mortality was halved, deaths from infectious diseases declined sharply, and hundreds of millions of people rose out of poverty. The foundation played a central role in this progress, including support for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria—efforts credited with saving 82 million lives.

In addition to funding lifesaving interventions, the foundation has backed over 100 innovations—ranging from vaccines and diagnostic tools to treatments—designed specifically for people in low- and middle-income countries. These breakthroughs have changed the course of global health, and many more innovations are currently in development. “The needs at this time are greater than any we’ve seen,” said foundation CEO Mark Suzman. “But the achievements of the past 25 years show that tremendous progress is possible. Working closely with our partners, we’ll now apply our learnings and accelerate our efforts to make an even bigger difference.”

The announcement comes at a time when progress on global health metrics has stalled or even reversed in some regions, with governments slashing aid budgets—moves that threaten devastating consequences for the world’s poorest communities. At the same time, rapid scientific advances, including in artificial intelligence, offer powerful new tools to accelerate development. “Advances in technology are happening faster than ever,” Gates wrote. “Even with all the challenges the world faces, I’m optimistic—because each breakthrough is another chance to make someone’s life better.”

The new timeline also enables the foundation to strengthen the wider philanthropic ecosystem, ensuring that partner institutions—from local health providers to international development bodies—are well equipped to continue the work beyond 2045. In addition to global health and poverty reduction, the foundation will maintain its focus on helping students in the United States access opportunities, building digital public infrastructure to support inclusive economies, and using AI to improve services in health, education, and agriculture. Gender equality remains a cross-cutting priority, with a particular emphasis on helping women gain access to education, healthcare, and financial services.

“The work of making the world better is, and always has been, a group effort,” Gates said. “Everything we’ve accomplished over the last 25 years was only possible because of great partners. Together, I believe we can leave the next generation better off and better prepared to face the challenges ahead.” Earlier this year, the foundation announced its largest annual budget to date, in line with its plan to reach $9 billion in annual distributions starting next year.