Galana Kulalu food security project complete: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The long-awaited Galana Kulalu food security project is now ready for full operationalisation, President William Ruto has announced.

This follows the completion of construction works on the siltation basin and canal for the Galana-Kulalu Food Security Project.

The Sh519.4 million infrastructure is now fully built and undergoing final testing. It comprises a 753-metre inlet canal, a 450 million-litre reservoir, a 1,210-metre outlet canal, and a 20 million-litre off-take sump.

President Ruto said the project is designed to optimise water management for enhanced agricultural productivity.

He pointed out that the irrigation project, among others, will eradicate the shame of hunger in the country.

“For a long time, there has been a lot of talk about this project. It has been enough talk; now the work begins,” he said.

Speaking during the inspection of the testing phase of the project on Friday, the President said the government is working with the private sector under a Public-Private Partnership to operationalise the project and scale up food production.

“We want to use this project to grow food, create jobs as well as ensure we have products for export,” he said.

President Ruto said the Galana Kulalu project will also be used to produce animal feed to boost livestock farming in the country.

He announced that a private company will begin farming next week.

To ensure that water from River Galana is well utilised, President Ruto said a dam will be built to guarantee adequate water supply to the irrigation project.

The President also inspected the construction of the Galana-Kulalu Bridge and access road, critical infrastructure that will facilitate the efficient movement of produce from the farms to market.

Later, he inspected the electrification of the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project, which will lower the cost of production by eliminating the use of diesel to power the farm.

The Sh2.9 billion electrification project will support sustainable food security and facilitate agro-processing facilities within the irrigation scheme.

At the same time, he said his focus is on fulfilling the pledges he made to Kenyans, adding that it was not yet time for politics.

The President called on leaders to shun divisive politics, work together, and focus on initiatives that will transform people’s lives.

“The time for elective politics will come, and the people will make their choice. No one will be voted for because of how well they hurled insults,” he said.

The President said the government will continue serving all citizens equally, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“We do not want to discriminate against anyone based on how they voted. Every citizen made their choice as guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.