NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled the neon green-themed Democracy For Citizens Party, DCP, with a symbol of a listening ear and slogan ‘Skiza Ground’.

Speaking during the unveiling, Gachagua indicated that the party has no provision for direct nomination.

He vowed to subject all, including key allies, to party primaries.