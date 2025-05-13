Connect with us

Gachagua to unveil new political party on May 14 in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will unveil his new political party tomorrow, a close ally has revealed.

Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku Ole Kanar made the revelation as he announced that he will seek an elective position under the new party.

“We said we must look for a political vehicle and we have agreed that it the one by Wamunyoro. I am inviting all of you to join us in Nairobi where we will be unveiling our new political party. The chairman of this party will be from Kajiado county,” he said.

Ole Kanar, who is among those aspiring to succeed Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, expressed confidence that Gachagua will build a new movement to rally Kenyans around a fresh vision for the country.

Deputy President Gachagua has kept both political allies and opponents guessing about the identity of the political vehicle he will use in the 2027 elections, following his impeachment and spectacular fallout with President William Ruto.

During a roundtable media interview with Egesa FM on Monday, Gachagua said that his party will consist of different political leaders from different regions.

“I am launching a national party this week with its roots from Mount-Kenya,” the former DP said.

The former Deputy President formally resigned from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, denouncing it as the “most dangerous political moment for the people and the Republic of Kenya.”

Gachagua accused the party of betraying its founding principles and accusing its leadership of pushing the country into economic ruin, institutional decay, and constitutional contempt.

In a strongly worded resignation letter addressed to the UDA Secretary General and copied to the party chairperson and the Registrar of Political Parties, Gachagua accused the party of abandoning its founding principles and squandering a historic opportunity to economically, socially, and politically transform the country.

