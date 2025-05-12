Gachagua to launch his new political vehicle this week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will finally launch his political party in the course of this week.

During a roundtable media interview with Egesa FM, Gachagua said that his party will consist of different political leaders from different regions.

“I am launching a national party this week with its roots from Mount-Kenya,” the former DP said.

Gachagua says the party will field candidates in all positions including the Presidency.

The ex-DP has previously indicated that the new political outfit will be chaired by a person from Kajiado County.

The former DP also made open his plans to contest for the presidential seat in 2027 if he is supported by the people of mount-Kenya.

“We will have a team whose interest is to save Kenya and everyone will play the role assigned to them. I don’t have to be President.”

Gachagua has been meeting various aspirants he is planning to sponsor in various elective seats to challenge those allied to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

The ex-DP’s Wamunyoro Residence has become a beehive of activities will several politicians leading delegations to declare their allegence and seek his blessings ahead of the 2027 polls.

Gachagua was kicked out of the ruling UDA Party following his impeachment from the post of Deputy President in October 2024.

