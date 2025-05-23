Gachagua to Launch DCP at Kasarani on June 3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has formally booked Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium Gymnasium as the venue for the official unveiling of his newly minted political party, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

In a letter addressed to the facility’s management, DCP through interim Secretary General Hezron Obaga confirmed the reservation of the gymnasium, which will serve as the stage for what the party describes as a ‘people-centered political reawakening’.

The party has received an official invoice totaling Sh3.7 million, covering full use of the venue, catering levies, exclusive branding rights, VIP suite access, live coverage services, cleaning, and exhibition spaces.

“The event is expected to host approximately 5,000 attendees, including party members, supporters, guests, and members of the press. We plan to use the facility for speeches, performances, and interactive sessions aimed at unveiling our vision, manifesto, and leadership to the Kenyan public,” reads part of the letter.

This official launch comes just weeks after Gachagua held a highly publicized event in Lavington on May 15, where he unveiled the party name, slogan, logo, and interim leadership team.

At the time, many assumed it marked the formal party launch. However, insiders later clarified that the Lavington event was a “pre-launch,” with the Kasarani event intended as the full-blown public and symbolic declaration of DCP’s political arrival.

“This is not just a party, it’s a movement. We are here to restore dignity to wananchi, to listen to their concerns, and to offer a political vehicle that reflects their dreams not the ambitions of disconnected cartels in power,” Gachagua said.

DCP’s interim leadership includes prominent figures who have previously served in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee Party. The line-up, which includes 49 representatives from all 47 counties and the diaspora, suggests a calculated attempt to build a nationally grounded alternative to existing power blocs.

Among the notable names are former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, and former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, each taking up strategic roles in the new formation.

Gachagua confirmed that the party’s registration papers have already been submitted to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties for formal recognition.