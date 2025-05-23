Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to Launch DCP at Kasarani on June 3

DCP through interim Secretary General Hezron Obaga confirmed the reservation of the gymnasium, which will serve as the stage for what the party describes as a ‘people-centered political reawakening’.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has formally booked Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium Gymnasium as the venue for the official unveiling of his newly minted political party, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

In a letter addressed to the facility’s management, DCP through interim Secretary General Hezron Obaga confirmed the reservation of the gymnasium, which will serve as the stage for what the party describes as a ‘people-centered political reawakening’.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The party has received an official invoice totaling Sh3.7 million, covering full use of the venue, catering levies, exclusive branding rights, VIP suite access, live coverage services, cleaning, and exhibition spaces.

“The event is expected to host approximately 5,000 attendees, including party members, supporters, guests, and members of the press. We plan to use the facility for speeches, performances, and interactive sessions aimed at unveiling our vision, manifesto, and leadership to the Kenyan public,” reads part of the letter.

This official launch comes just weeks after Gachagua held a highly publicized event in Lavington on May 15, where he unveiled the party name, slogan, logo, and interim leadership team.

At the time, many assumed it marked the formal party launch. However, insiders later clarified that the Lavington event was a “pre-launch,” with the Kasarani event intended as the full-blown public and symbolic declaration of DCP’s political arrival.

“This is not just a party, it’s a movement. We are here to restore dignity to wananchi, to listen to their concerns, and to offer a political vehicle that reflects their dreams not the ambitions of disconnected cartels in power,” Gachagua said.

DCP’s interim leadership includes prominent figures who have previously served in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee Party. The line-up, which includes 49 representatives from all 47 counties and the diaspora, suggests a calculated attempt to build a nationally grounded alternative to existing power blocs.

Among the notable names are former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, and former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, each taking up strategic roles in the new formation.

Gachagua confirmed that the party’s registration papers have already been submitted to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties for formal recognition.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament unveils virtual platform to facilitate public participation of Finance Bill 2025

Finance and Planning Committee Chairperson and Molo MP Kuria Kimani unveiled a QR code system that allows citizens to access the Finance Bill online...

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tanzania releases Ugandan Atuhaire a day after freeing Boniface Mwangi

Atuhaire, was Thursday evening dumped near Uganda’s Mutukula Border

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt raises prices for Sugarcane Farmers from Sh5,300 to Sh5,500 per tonne

The price revision is part of ongoing industry reforms targeting the strengthening of Kenya's sugar sector while at the same time ensuring farmers receive...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met Department issues 3-day strong winds alert

According to the department, winds of 35 knots and waves as high as 2 metres are expected in these regions.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

7 suspects including ex-director and COO arrested over INVESCO collapse

The suspects will be charged with the offences of insurance fraud contrary to section 204b (2) as read alongside section 204b(5) of the Insurance...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI welcomes conviction of 2 suspects in 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack

The two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and facilitation of a terrorist act contrary to Section 9A of the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan, 3 Ugandans arrested for robbery with violence

According to the DCI, the four were arrested in Dandora, Saika, Pumwani and Huruma estates during a security operation.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS kicks off Canine Handling Course to boost war against wildlife crime

21 rangers - including seven women - will undergo intensive training to form powerful human-canine teams skilled in detection and tracking of wildlife contraband.

4 hours ago