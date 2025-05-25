Connect with us

Gachagua Slams Kikuyu Musicians for Visiting DP Kindiki, Calls Them Betrayers of Mt Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on a group of Kikuyu musicians who recently visited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, accusing them of betraying the Mount Kenya community and calling for a total boycott of their work.

Speaking during a public event in Murang’a, Gachagua claimed the artists’ visit to Kindiki’s Karen residence on March 23 angered local elders, who have now demanded that the musicians issue a formal apology or face a sweeping economic and social boycott.

The musicians mentioned include some of the most prominent names in the Kikuyu music scene—Samidoh Muchoki, Karangu Muraya, Ben Githae, Jose Gatutura, DJ Fatxo, Sammy Irungu, Martin Wajanet, and Ngaruiya Junior.

Gachagua alleged that each artist was paid KSh50,000 to attend the meeting, accusing them of placing personal gain above the interests of the community.

“They were given KSh50,000 each. These are the same people who continue to frustrate our region, yet our artists go sit with them. If they don’t apologise to the community, we must unfollow them and stop supporting their music,” he said.

He urged entertainment venues to stop booking performances by the musicians and called on fans to boycott their songs and social media pages.

“The elders have resolved that we stop listening to their music. Clubs that host them should be avoided, and their followers on social media should unfollow them until they apologise,” Gachagua added.

In response, Deputy President Kindiki defended the meeting, saying the artists had come to seek government support in dismantling exploitative cartels in the creative industry and ensuring fair compensation for their work.

“Musicians and others in the creative space are seeking government intervention to ensure exploitative cartels are removed and their talent is more rewarding,” Kindiki stated.

He also condemned political figures who have historically misused artists for personal praise or to produce divisive music in exchange for token payments.

“Leaders who have misused musicians for personal praise or inciteful songs for small tokens are bound to be annoyed by this decision,” Kindiki said.

The fallout reflects widening political rifts in the Mount Kenya region ahead of the 2027 general election.

