Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hosts opposition leaders at his Wamunyoro home

The meeting came even as momentum builds toward unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, May 4 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday hosted his opposition allies at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

The meeting came even as momentum builds toward unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among those in attendance were former Interior Cabinet Secretary and 2027 presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and People’s Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua.

The leaders, who have been consolidating nationwide support, are expected to issue a joint statement on Matiang’i’s presidential bid and whether they will formally rally behind his candidacy.

Earlier in Migori, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed mocked the opposition alliance as a ‘Directionless Roadshow.’

Junet asserted it has no plan mocking the opposition’s rallying cry, “Ruto Must Go,” likening it to a recycled slogan that’s lost all punch.

“That slogan doesn’t need launching. Just grab a mic in Nairobi and shout it. It’s been around since I was in primary school‘Moi Must Go,’ then ‘Uhuru Must Go’… and guess what? They all finished their terms,” Junet retorted

He also took a subtle jab at the opposition’s lack of policy proposals, questioning why Kenyans should trust a group that has no solid plan to develop the nation.

“You’re forming alliances with no agenda for mama mboga or boda bodas, and your big idea is to shout someone out of office? That’s not politics,”he remarked.

The Suna East MP made it clear he’s standing firmly with President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza-ODM cooperation pact, warning ODM colleagues who stray off-message to stop playing politics of provocation.

“Some of our people in ODM think politics is about who shouts the loudest. Let me remind them we signed 10 agreements to bring Kenyans together. That’s the script I’m reading from. It seems they have their own MOU,”noted Junet.

Junet reaffirmed the value of multiparty democracy, noting that every party has its strongholds and should work within the bounds of mutual respect.

“We know where we stand and where we are going. Let’s stay united. Kenya belongs to all of us whether you’re in government or opposition, do your job, and do it with dignity,” he said.

This coming days after Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i officially declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2027 General Election during a homecoming event at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends UDA-ODM pact for unity

The head of state inidcated that the agreement goes beyond the next election.

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several injured as Shabana and Gor Mahia fans clash at Gusii Stadium

The fans from both two teams started arriving at Gusii stadium as early as 7:00am in support of their teams who are muscling up...

44 minutes ago

Top stories

Junet Mocks New Opposition Alliance as ‘Directionless Roadshow’

Junet took a subtle jab at the opposition’s lack of policy proposals, questioning why Kenyans should trust a group that has no solid plan...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 100 Kenyans Depart for Overseas Jobs Under Kazi Majuu Program

The group, which departed through JKIA) expressed optimism and gratitude for the initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Labour.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Oburu Odinga Rebukes Orengo Over Criticism of Kenya Kwanza Government

Senator Odinga stressed that ODM’s engagement with the Kenya Kwanza government is a collective party decision anchored on a ten-point agreement, not personal ambition,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges leaders to shun reckless remarks on MP Were’s murder

Omollo cautioned against speculations on the killing which occured on Wednesday last week.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect in MP Were’s murder arrested in Nairobi

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the car that trailed him from Parliament to the crime scene was also recovered as the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges leaders to embrace peace and keep off from political violence

KISUMU, Kenya, May 4 – Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo has once again cautioned leaders in Nyanza region to embrace peace and keep...

4 hours ago