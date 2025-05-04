Gachagua hosts opposition leaders at his Wamunyoro home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, May 4 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday hosted his opposition allies at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

The meeting came even as momentum builds toward unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Among those in attendance were former Interior Cabinet Secretary and 2027 presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and People’s Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua.

The leaders, who have been consolidating nationwide support, are expected to issue a joint statement on Matiang’i’s presidential bid and whether they will formally rally behind his candidacy.

Earlier in Migori, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed mocked the opposition alliance as a ‘Directionless Roadshow.’

Junet asserted it has no plan mocking the opposition’s rallying cry, “Ruto Must Go,” likening it to a recycled slogan that’s lost all punch.

“That slogan doesn’t need launching. Just grab a mic in Nairobi and shout it. It’s been around since I was in primary school‘Moi Must Go,’ then ‘Uhuru Must Go’… and guess what? They all finished their terms,” Junet retorted

He also took a subtle jab at the opposition’s lack of policy proposals, questioning why Kenyans should trust a group that has no solid plan to develop the nation.

“You’re forming alliances with no agenda for mama mboga or boda bodas, and your big idea is to shout someone out of office? That’s not politics,”he remarked.

The Suna East MP made it clear he’s standing firmly with President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza-ODM cooperation pact, warning ODM colleagues who stray off-message to stop playing politics of provocation.

“Some of our people in ODM think politics is about who shouts the loudest. Let me remind them we signed 10 agreements to bring Kenyans together. That’s the script I’m reading from. It seems they have their own MOU,”noted Junet.

Junet reaffirmed the value of multiparty democracy, noting that every party has its strongholds and should work within the bounds of mutual respect.

“We know where we stand and where we are going. Let’s stay united. Kenya belongs to all of us whether you’re in government or opposition, do your job, and do it with dignity,” he said.

This coming days after Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i officially declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2027 General Election during a homecoming event at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.