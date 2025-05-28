Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched his DCP Party in May 2025.

Top stories

Gachagua accuses state of sabotaging his party launch after venue cancellation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of deliberately attempting to derail the official launch of his political outfit, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), after the abrupt cancellation of their booking at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

In a statement to party members, Gachagua said the DCP had paid over Sh3.7 million to secure the venue for its June 3 launch, only for the management of Sports Kenya to cancel the event indefinitely without offering alternatives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This indefinite venue cancellation by Sports Kenya is an affront to democracy and an attempt to deter the DCP Party Launch by the Government,” Gachagua said. “The Kasarani Gymnasium Facility is a public facility which every Kenyan has a right to access and utilize for the public good.”

The party said it initially sought to book the venue for June 4, but was advised on May 21 by Sports Kenya to reschedule to June 3.

The management then issued invoice amounting to Sh3,706,800, which the party paid. However, a follow-up letter from Sports Kenya later cancelled the booking indefinitely, stating the venue would not be available on June 3 or any other close date.

Ahead of the launch, a major political fallout that could split the opposition looms in Mt Kenya following a supremacy contest between Gachagua and the Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee brigade.

Gachagua, has opposed efforts to revive Jubilee under former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

He insists Matiang’i should chart his own political path and not rely on Jubilee, which he says belongs to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Political analysts say Gachagua fears a revitalised Jubilee could undermine his efforts to consolidate support for the DCP in the Mt Kenya region.

Both DCP and Jubilee are part of ann opposition coalition seeking to unseat President William Ruto, whom they accuse of mismanaging the country. However, the growing fallout is now threatening to unravel the fragile unity within the opposition.

Despite the venue setback, Gachagua maintained that the DCP would forge ahead, calling the move a desperate attempt to silence dissent.

“We will not be intimidated. Kenyans deserve real change, and we will deliver it,” he declared.

The party has yet to announce whether it will seek legal redress or secure an alternative venue for its planned launch.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Juja MP Koimburi was Tortured and Poisoned – Gachagua​​

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I am very proud to have a Deputy President who understands govt – Ruto

President Ruto expressed his gratitude to the people of Meru for 'giving' him a deputy he described as focused, respectful, and committed to national...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) I now have a competent Deputy President – Ruto

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: DCP’s Emergence Signals Trouble—and Opportunity—for Kenya Kwanza

For Mt Kenya, DCP offers a vehicle for expressing disappointment in the current regime. It’s not just another party—it’s a symbol of defiance, a...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Dismisses Critics, Says He’s Focused on Delivering Promises to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – President William Ruto has dismissed mounting criticism and speculation about his political future, asserting that he remains firmly committed...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to Launch DCP at Kasarani on June 3

DCP through interim Secretary General Hezron Obaga confirmed the reservation of the gymnasium, which will serve as the stage for what the party describes...

5 days ago

BOTTOM-UP

State taps young entrepreneurs to maintain 25,000 Public Wi-Fi Hotspots

To address maintenance challenges, ICT CS Kabogo said the government will engage young entrepreneurs to manage the infrastructure, allowing them to charge a minimal...

7 days ago

Headlines

Court stops Senator Orwoba’s expulsion from UDA

Justice Mugambi ordered the matter to be mentioned on June 3, 2025, during which the court would give further directions.

7 days ago