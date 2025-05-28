Gachagua accuses state of sabotaging his party launch after venue cancellation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of deliberately attempting to derail the official launch of his political outfit, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), after the abrupt cancellation of their booking at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

In a statement to party members, Gachagua said the DCP had paid over Sh3.7 million to secure the venue for its June 3 launch, only for the management of Sports Kenya to cancel the event indefinitely without offering alternatives.

“This indefinite venue cancellation by Sports Kenya is an affront to democracy and an attempt to deter the DCP Party Launch by the Government,” Gachagua said. “The Kasarani Gymnasium Facility is a public facility which every Kenyan has a right to access and utilize for the public good.”

The party said it initially sought to book the venue for June 4, but was advised on May 21 by Sports Kenya to reschedule to June 3.

The management then issued invoice amounting to Sh3,706,800, which the party paid. However, a follow-up letter from Sports Kenya later cancelled the booking indefinitely, stating the venue would not be available on June 3 or any other close date.

Ahead of the launch, a major political fallout that could split the opposition looms in Mt Kenya following a supremacy contest between Gachagua and the Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee brigade.

Gachagua, has opposed efforts to revive Jubilee under former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

He insists Matiang’i should chart his own political path and not rely on Jubilee, which he says belongs to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Political analysts say Gachagua fears a revitalised Jubilee could undermine his efforts to consolidate support for the DCP in the Mt Kenya region.

Both DCP and Jubilee are part of ann opposition coalition seeking to unseat President William Ruto, whom they accuse of mismanaging the country. However, the growing fallout is now threatening to unravel the fragile unity within the opposition.

Despite the venue setback, Gachagua maintained that the DCP would forge ahead, calling the move a desperate attempt to silence dissent.

“We will not be intimidated. Kenyans deserve real change, and we will deliver it,” he declared.

The party has yet to announce whether it will seek legal redress or secure an alternative venue for its planned launch.