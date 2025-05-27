Four children injured as car hits Liverpool crowd

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Four children were among dozens injured after a car was driven into a crowd of pedestrians who had watched Liverpool FC’s open-top bus Premier League trophy parade.

The people carrier struck a dense crowd on Water Street in the city centre at shortly before 18:00 BST – an attack not being treated as a terrorist incident by police.

Merseyside Police said a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area, believed to have been the driver, was detained at the scene and added it is not looking for anyone else.

One child and three adults had to be freed from under the vehicle by fire crews, and of 27 people taken to hospital, one child and one adult suffered “serious injuries”.

Ass Ch Con Jenny Sims, speaking at a press conference in the Cunard Building in Liverpool, said on Monday evening that the force believed the attack was not terror-related and was being treated as an “isolated incident”.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,” she said.

“It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.”

David Kitchin, service lead for Mersey Cheshire at the North West Ambulance Service, said 20 people at the scene were also treated for minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

“This is indeed an appalling incident and we understand that people will be deeply upset,” he said.

Mr Kitchin said the vehicle had struck a cycling paramedic on site as part of the preparations for the parade, but they had escaped without injury.

Nick Searle, chief fire officer at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said his officers had to lift the vehicle to rescue those trapped beneath.

The patients were taken to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Arrowe Park and Aintree Hospital.

Videos widely circulating on social media showed the vehicle come to a stop before members of the public swarmed around it and banged on its surfaces.

Other videos seem to show a man in the car arguing with pedestrians and beeping his horn before accelerating forwards.

Businesses around the Water Street area, including restaurants Blu Riva and Mowgli, were offering shelter to people injured in the attack.

Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson told the press conference the attack had “cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day for the city”.

He appealed for people not to share footage of the incident on social media.

“Once again, our hearts go out to all those affected,” he said.

“Liverpool is a city that has a proud history of coming together and supporting each other during challenging times

“I’ve no doubt that will again be the case over the coming days and weeks.”

Eyewitnesses described a scene of total panic.

Peter Jones, visiting from the Isle of Man to watch the parade, said: “We heard a frantic beeping ahead, a car flew past me and my mate, people were chasing it and trying to stop him, windows smashed at the back.

“He then drove into people, police and medics ran past us, and people were being treated on the side of the road.

“There were a lot injured. We heard it behind us hit the crowds, then we saw half a dozen people [injured] in the road as we were walking up.”

The 44-year-old said he and his friend were “in a bit of a shock” as they headed back to their hotel.

Harry Rashid was also on Water Street with his wife and two young daughters.

“It was extremely fast,” he said.

“Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.

“My daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground.

“I saw people lying on the ground, people unconscious.

“It was horrendous. So horrendous.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the scenes in Liverpool had been “appalling” and said his thoughts were with those affected.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident,” he said.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Liverpool FC also issue a statement and said the club was in direct contact with the police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who been affected by this serious incident,” a spokesperson said.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”