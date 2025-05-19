Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Five killed in Mathare fire, dozens left homeless

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in one of the mabati houses and quickly spread to nearby homes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Five people, including two children, have died in a fire that swept through part of Mathare in the early hours of Monday morning.

The fire also destroyed eight homes and two churches, leaving many families with nothing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in one of the mabati houses and quickly spread to nearby homes. Police say they received a report and rushed to the scene.

Two fire trucks from the Nairobi County Government joined the effort and helped bring the fire under control after several hours.

Unfortunately, five people died in the fire three adults and two children. Four others were injured and taken to MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières) Hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene, took photographs, and moved the bodies to the Nairobi City Morgue. A postmortem will be carried out, and investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gospel Musician Ringtone freed on Sh1mn cash bail in land fraud case

Ringtone who had last week been charged alongside Alfred Ayora at the Milimani Law Courts was given an alternative Sh3 million bond.

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Salasya charged with hate speech

The legislator is said to have posted in his X Account words to the effect that Luo are the best enemies to the Luhya...

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

That is their decision, Mwaura says of Tanzania’s deportation of Karua, Mutunga

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura now says Tanzania has the sovereign authority to deny anyone entry into the country. His...

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall launches targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Nairobi County Government has launched a targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu Ward. A delegation of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga in Tanzania for Lissu’s ‘treason’ case amid deportation of Kenyan activists

Maraga’s attendance comes amid escalating tensions following the deportation of several Kenyan activists and legal observers

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama as Trans Nzoia residents protest, deflate EACC, DCI vehicles over Natembeya home raid

Residents protested as they vandalized and deflated EACC vehicles over what they termed as harassment of the Governor.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes suspected counterfeit alcohol in Uruku area, Nyandarua

The target of the raid was a local alcohol outlet operating under the names Beer Wholesalers Wines and Spirits and Travellers Pub.

4 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

‘”Rigathi Gachagua is the most peaceful leader in Kenya,” ex-DP tells Kindiki and Murkomen over post-election violence.

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come out to clarify his comments on post-election violence. Speaking during a Sunday...

15 hours ago