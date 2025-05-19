Five killed in Mathare fire, dozens left homeless

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Five people, including two children, have died in a fire that swept through part of Mathare in the early hours of Monday morning.

The fire also destroyed eight homes and two churches, leaving many families with nothing.

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in one of the mabati houses and quickly spread to nearby homes. Police say they received a report and rushed to the scene.

Two fire trucks from the Nairobi County Government joined the effort and helped bring the fire under control after several hours.

Unfortunately, five people died in the fire three adults and two children. Four others were injured and taken to MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières) Hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene, took photographs, and moved the bodies to the Nairobi City Morgue. A postmortem will be carried out, and investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.