Fisher-folk upbeat about unlocking blue economy in Lake Victoria

Beach Management Unit national chairman Tom Guda, says the theme “harnessing Kenya’s blue economy for sustainable growth”, will unlock the vast potential of the lake’s resources.

KISUMU, Kenya, May 27 – The fisher folk community in the Lake Victoria basin are thrilled with this year’s theme as the country marks the 62nd Madaraka Day in Homa Bay County this Sunday.

The Beach Management Unit (BMU) national chairman Tom Guda, says the theme “harnessing Kenya’s blue economy for sustainable growth”, will unlock the vast potential of the lake’s resources.

Guda spoke as Homa Bay prepares to host Madaraka Day 2025 thematic week at the LakeFront, an event he describes as a landmark moment for the country’s maritime and aquatic prosperity.

“With this theme, we are appealing to the government to help us tap into the potential of the blue economy,” he said.

He says the community is more focused on sustainable resource management.

The chairman says capture fisheries are in decline and needs a wider consultation to save the lake and the community around the basin.

“There is a need to ensure that persons engaged in capture fisheries carry out their activities in a manner that is sustainable,” he said.

Guda says currently the lake is suffering from overexploitation caused by the many people joining the fishery leading to dwindling stock.

He says this year’s theme will help in coming up with economic diversification to pull out fishermen from what they have been doing time immemorial.

“This will include supporting the fisher folk community to invest into aqua business and aquaculture,” he said.

He further noted that the lake has huge potential in eco-tourism, maritime transport and renewable energy.

Guda says such ventures will create more avenues for the community and investors alike, in an effort to free the lake from overexploitation of captured fish.

Beyond fishing, the lake continues to serve as a vital transportation corridor, with passenger ferries and cargo vessels, but Guda says more needs to be done to tap on transportation.

Already, the expansion of Kisumu port has increased its capacity to handle up to 50,000 containers annually, creating an alternative corridor to its landlocked neighbours.

The government has lined up a series of activities this week ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations on 1st June at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

On Thursday, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, will officially launch the conference at the Homa Bay lake front.

This will then be followed by an address a day later by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who will be the chief guest at the blue economy conference.

According to an itinerary from State House, Rwanda President Paul Kagame will then officially close the ceremony on Saturday and later hosted by President William Ruto at the Homa Bay state lodge.

Guda is optimistic that the conference will bring together key players and stakeholders for a coordinated policy development to help save the lake from collapse.

