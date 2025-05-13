Finance Bill 2025 referred to House Committee ahead of resumption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The Finance Bill 2025, which seeks to introduce amendments to tax and duty laws, has been formally referred to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning during the National Assembly’s long recess.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, in a notification issued Monday, confirmed that the bill—published on May 6—has been determined to be of priority and will be considered as soon as the House resumes sittings on May 27, 2025.

The move follows a resolution passed by the House in February, allowing the Speaker to commit urgent bills to the relevant committees during recess for early scrutiny and public input. The Leader of the Majority Party has also requested that the bill be listed as priority business for immediate debate after the recess.

The Committee is expected to conduct public participation and submit its report upon resumption. The House Business Committee will then fast-track the bill’s progression through Parliament.

The Finance Bill is a key annual piece of legislation that proposes revenue-raising measures, including changes to tax rates and structures. It is typically tabled alongside the national budget, expected in June.