Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's National Assembly.

NATIONAL NEWS

Finance Bill 2025 referred to House Committee ahead of resumption

Wetangula confirmed that the bill—published on May 6—has been determined to be of priority and will be considered as soon as the House resumes sittings on May 27, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The Finance Bill 2025, which seeks to introduce amendments to tax and duty laws, has been formally referred to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning during the National Assembly’s long recess.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, in a notification issued Monday, confirmed that the bill—published on May 6—has been determined to be of priority and will be considered as soon as the House resumes sittings on May 27, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move follows a resolution passed by the House in February, allowing the Speaker to commit urgent bills to the relevant committees during recess for early scrutiny and public input. The Leader of the Majority Party has also requested that the bill be listed as priority business for immediate debate after the recess.

The Committee is expected to conduct public participation and submit its report upon resumption. The House Business Committee will then fast-track the bill’s progression through Parliament.

The Finance Bill is a key annual piece of legislation that proposes revenue-raising measures, including changes to tax rates and structures. It is typically tabled alongside the national budget, expected in June.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Opposition slams ‘Ruto-Raila IEBC nominees’ as plot to rig 2027 polls

The leaders announced plans to form a parallel electoral body, the People’s IEBC, described as a citizen-led watchdog.

60 minutes ago

Headlines

Kenya and Ethiopia among finalists to host Africa Media Convention

The Africa Media Convention (AMC) is an annual conference is a collaborative platform to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism on the continent,...

1 hour ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome champions community role in ending Gender-Based Violence

Speaking during a working tour of Kisumu, Koome said the judiciary has established specialized GBV courts in hotspots like Kisumu and is putting structures...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua to unveil new political party on May 14 in Nairobi

Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku Ole Kanar made the revelation as he announced that he will seek an elective position under the new party.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto says all enforced disappearance victims reunited with families

Speaking during a joint media briefing with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ruto President affirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Finland sign 2 MOUs to enhance diplomatic ties, political consultations

The two memoranda of understanding on political consultations, and peace mediation and conflict resolution are aimed at strengthening ties between Kenya and Finland.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Homa Bay DG Magwanga calls for investigation into attack on vehicle

Magwanga expressed confidence that the security apparatus will get to the bottom of the matter and apprehend the perpetrators.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court grants police 30-day detention of Isaac Kuria, alias ‘Kush,’ suspected gunman in MP Were’s murder

Kuria was arrested in Isebania, a border town near Tanzania, just as he was reportedly trying to flee the country.

20 hours ago