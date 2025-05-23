Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Felix Osano appointed Nairobi Hospital CEO

A statement from Kenya Hospital Association Chairman Barcley Onyambu indicated that Osano succeeds James Nyamongo who has been serving in that capacity until December last year.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Felix Osano has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.

He expressed confidence that Osano’s strategic vision, industry expertise, and commitment to operational excellence will steer the Nairobi Hospital into its next chapter.

“Mr Osano has served as actng CEO since November 2024 and was previously the Director of Supply chain. He has over 17 years of professional experience spanning global private equity investments in healthcaer across Africa and Asia as well as leadership roles in FMCG and healthcare organisations,” the statement pointed out.

He is currently a doctoral candidate in strategic management at the USIU-Africa.

He also holds an MBA from the same institution, a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Daystar University and an Executive Leadership program certificate in Supply Chain transformation from Strathmore University.

