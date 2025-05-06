Explosives Intercepted on Passenger Bus Along Kanyonyoo–Embu Highway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – A multi-agency security team on routine patrol along the Kanyonyoo–Embu Highway has intercepted a Meru-bound passenger bus from Mombasa, uncovering a cache of explosives concealed in a carton.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspicious package—a medium-sized white carton branded with LATO Milk logos—was discovered during a security check.

Inside, officers found ten water gel explosives labeled EXPLOGEL V6, a detonating cord, and two IDEAL electric detonators.

The bus was escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where the driver, Lawrance Kioko Mutuku, and the conductor, Said Rashid Amour, were detained for questioning.

“Acting on forensic leads, detectives from the Anti-Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) zeroed in on the key suspect, Brenda Imboyanga Makhulungu, arresting her in Mundutsu village, Kakamega County,” DCI said in a statement.

Brenda, identified as the sender, had falsely declared the parcel as “Dawa ya Maji” (water treatment chemicals) at Tahmeed’s Kakamega office. She orchestrated its shipment from Kakamega to Mombasa, where it was transferred to the Meru-bound bus via Kitui.

The investigation has since led to the arrest of two more suspects—David Tindi Andala and John Kariuki Kung’u—in Meru town.

All five suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. The explosives and the bus have been secured as exhibits.