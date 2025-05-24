Ex-Taita Taveta Governor Samboja lands State job

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – President William Ruto has appointed former Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK).

Samboja’s three-year term took effect on May 23, 2025, as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 6470, issued under Section 6(1)(a) of the State Corporations Act, which empowers the President to appoint board chairpersons for state corporations.

Samboja led Taita Taveta County between 2017 and 2022.

He is also known for his work in Kenya’s media industry, having founded Milele FM and Anguo FM, a Taita-language station.

The PPCK, headquartered in Nakuru, is a key player in Kenya’s efforts to revive the once-thriving pyrethrum industry, which in the 1980s and 1990s supplied over 70 percent of the world’s demand for the natural insecticide.

The sector has since struggled due to outdated infrastructure, reduced farmer involvement, and stiff global competition, challenges Samboja is expected to help tackle.