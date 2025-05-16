Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Governor Ojaamong acquitted in Sh8mn corruption case

According to Presiding Magistrate Eunice Nyutu, the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove their case against Ojaamong and his executive.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and his entire executive have been acquitted in a Sh8 million corruption case.

According to Presiding Magistrate Eunice Nyutu, the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove their case against Ojaamong and his executive.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She said that from the twenty prosecution witnesses who are called to testify, none of them pointed that money was missed as alleged in the charges against the accused persons.

The court said that the procures were followed in awarding a tender for solid waste management visibility study and the report was forwarded to the county government of Busia.

The magistrates said that the prosecution did not provide evidence to show that the governor and his county executive benefited from the funds.

“The defence council Ligunya Stephen, Samantha Nangala and Wangalwa Oundo did provide evidence to support that Indeed visibility study was done and a report submitted to the county government,” she stated.

The magistrates said that it was incumbent upon the prosecution to prove all the eleven counts by way of evidence so as the court to convict the accused persons.

She said the defence did demonstrate that the money in question was budgeted for in 2013-2014 financial year.

She pointed out that all minutes including the resolution of the county Assembly were produced as defence evidence.

The court ordered that the bond and security that were provided by the accused persons be returned.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua files notice to withdraw 4 petitions challenging impeachment

Gachagua has also requested that these cases be exempted from being handled by the current three-judge bench empaneled by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

USIU appoints Ambassador Dennis Awori as Chancellor

He takes over from Manu Chandaria who has served the University for over two decades in the capacity of Chancellor, Board Chair, and Trustee.

2 hours ago

Headlines

DP Kindiki to open three day exhibition ahead of Madaraka Day fete in Homa Bay

HOMA BAY, Kenya May 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will open the three-day Madaraka Day festivities starting May 30 in Homa Bay County,...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Rachel Ruto champions skills program for women inmates

NAIROBI, May 16 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged women prisoners to take advantage of training opportunities in prisons, especially digital skills, to...

2 hours ago

World

PSC urges quick resolution to UoN Vice-Chancellor stalemate

In a statement, PSC Vice-Chairperson Mary Kimonye said it shortlisted, interviewed, and ranked candidates before forwarding the names to the University Council for appointment.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Clinical officers decry violence and intimidation during Tuesday’s protests at City Hall

KUCO General Secretary George Gibore says several clinical officers were assaulted and their property, including a public address system vehicle, was vandalized.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Billions Slashed as Health Ministry Warns of derailed UHC plan and Stalled Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The implementation of Universal Health Coverage plan is staring at a major crisis after the State Department for Public...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condemns chaos at Gachagua’s DCP launch

The Deputy President underscored the need for tolerance and issue-based politics.

22 hours ago