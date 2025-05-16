Ex-Governor Ojaamong acquitted in Sh8mn corruption case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and his entire executive have been acquitted in a Sh8 million corruption case.

According to Presiding Magistrate Eunice Nyutu, the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove their case against Ojaamong and his executive.

She said that from the twenty prosecution witnesses who are called to testify, none of them pointed that money was missed as alleged in the charges against the accused persons.

The court said that the procures were followed in awarding a tender for solid waste management visibility study and the report was forwarded to the county government of Busia.

The magistrates said that the prosecution did not provide evidence to show that the governor and his county executive benefited from the funds.

“The defence council Ligunya Stephen, Samantha Nangala and Wangalwa Oundo did provide evidence to support that Indeed visibility study was done and a report submitted to the county government,” she stated.

The magistrates said that it was incumbent upon the prosecution to prove all the eleven counts by way of evidence so as the court to convict the accused persons.

She said the defence did demonstrate that the money in question was budgeted for in 2013-2014 financial year.

She pointed out that all minutes including the resolution of the county Assembly were produced as defence evidence.

The court ordered that the bond and security that were provided by the accused persons be returned.