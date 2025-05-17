Ex-FBI boss interviewed by Secret Service over Trump seashell post

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 17 – Former FBI director James Comey has been interviewed by the US Secret Service after he shared then deleted a social media post that Republicans alleged was an incitement to violence against US President Donald Trump.

Comey voluntarily participated in the questioning for about an hour at the law enforcement agency’s Washington DC headquarters and was not held in custody.

It comes a day after he posted on Instagram a photo of seashells that spelled the numbers “8647”.

The number 86 is a slang term whose definitions include “to reject” or “to get rid of”, however, it has more recently been used as a term to mean “kill”. Trump is the 47th US President.

Trump said earlier in the day during an interview with Fox News that Comey, whom he fired as FBI director in 2017, was calling for him to be killed.

“He knew exactly what that meant,” said Trump, who survived two attempts on his life last year. “A child knows what that meant.

“If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear.”

Comey posted the seashell photo on Thursday then deleted it amid conservative uproar.

He wrote in a follow-up message on Instagram that he had seen the shells during a walk on the beach, “which I assumed were a political message”.

“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took down the post.”