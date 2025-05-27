Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Ex-DR Congo president returns from self-imposed exile, party says

Kabila’s arrival comes after senators stripped him of his immunity over alleged support for the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group which has been fighting the Congolese army.

Published

Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila is back in the country for the first time in two years, having arrived in the rebel-held eastern city of Goma, spokespeople for the rebels as well as a youth leader from his party have said.

Kabila’s arrival comes after senators stripped him of his immunity over alleged support for the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group which has been fighting the Congolese army.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kabila, who has previously denied links with the rebel group, recently decried the justice system , alleging it was “exploited for political ends”.

The 53-year-old led DR Congo for 18 years, after succeeding his father Laurent, who was shot dead in 2001.

He handed power to President Félix Tshisekedi in 2019, but they later fell out.

Speaking to the BBC, a Goma youth leader for Kabila’s People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), confirmed earlier reports from the M23 that Kabila had arrived in Goma.

“Kabila should be allowed full access to the country. For us it is like a father has returned to his children,” Innocent Mirimo told BBC Swahili.

Last month, the PPRD was banned by the authorities in the capital, Kinshasa, who accused of having an “ambiguous attitude” towards the capture of Congolese territory by the M23.

In a message on X, rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka welcomed Kabila to Goma saying: “We wish him a pleasant stay in the liberated areas.”

A similar message was shared by another spokesperson, Willy Ngoma.

The Congolese authorities accuse Kabila of war crimes and treason, alleging there is a “substantial body of documents, testimony and material facts” that link the former leader to the M23.

In a now-deleted YouTube video released on Friday, Kabila called the Congolese government a “dictatorship”, and said there was a “decline of democracy” in the country.

Congolese government spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya, rejected Kabila’s allegations, saying he had “nothing to offer the country”.

Fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 first broke out in 2012 and ended in a peace deal the following year. But in 2021 the group took up arms again, saying the promises made in the deal had been broken.

Since the beginning of this year, the M23 has made major advances in the mineral-rich east, including taking Goma in January.

The conflict has led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians in the last few months.

Kabila has been living outside the country, in South Africa, for the past two years. At the beginning of last month he said he would be returning to help find a solution to the conflict.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

DR Congo strips ex-leader of immunity over treason charges

Authorities have accused him of treason and war crimes, saying there was a "substantial body of documents, testimony and material facts" linking Kabila to...

4 days ago

Africa

Rwanda dismisses Kinshasa’s ‘misplaced’ accusations of destabilization in Goma

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo accused the Congolese government of destabilizing its own country by supporting armed groups and breaching peace agreements.

May 16, 2025

Africa

DR Congo and M23 rebels reach ceasefire deal in Qatar talks

It is the latest truce deal since the rebels stepped up an offensive in eastern DR Congo where authorities say 7,000 people have been...

April 24, 2025

Africa

SADC denies M23’s claims of joint operations with DRC

The regional bloc emphasized that SAMIDRC is currently withdrawing from the DRC in line with a directive from the SADC Summit of Heads of...

April 14, 2025

Africa

Three Americans jailed over failed DR Congo coup returned home

The three were originally sentenced to death by a military court before their sentences were commuted to life in prison last week.

April 9, 2025

Africa

Death sentence for three Americans over DR Congo coup attempt overturned

The three were accused of leading an attack on both the presidential palace and the home of an ally of President Félix Tshisekedi last...

April 2, 2025

Africa

SADC Defence Chiefs, agree on a de-escalation with M23 to allow withdrawal

During the engagement, the parties agreed to facilitate the immediate withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops along with their weapons and equipment while leaving behind all...

March 29, 2025

Africa

Burundi president claims Rwanda planning to attack the country

Rwanda has already hit back, calling the president's comments "surprising" and insisting that the two neighbours are co-operating on security plans for their shared...

March 26, 2025