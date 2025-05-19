EU-Accredited Online University OPIT Offers Africans Affordable Degrees to Bridge Tech Talent Gap

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 19 – As the world races ahead in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, Africa is taking bold steps to ensure it is not left behind. With global demand for tech talent surging—particularly in fields like AI, data science, and digital business—the Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) is emerging as a key player in equipping Africans with the skills needed to compete and lead on the global stage.

With a global footprint and a mission to democratise access to quality tech education, the Malta-based university offers affordable, internationally recognised degrees in fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, computer science, digital business, and cybersecurity. Since its launch, the institution has welcomed students from across Africa, providing flexible and rigorous academic programmes that respond to the urgent global need for technology professionals.

“We’re building a curriculum that responds to the world’s most urgent need for tech talent,” said OPIT founder and entrepreneur Riccardo Ocleppo, speaking from Milan. “With a faculty of 45 international professors, OPIT combines affordability, flexibility, and academic rigour. While our students come from 78 countries, we are especially proud to support Africa’s fast-growing tech ecosystems.”

The African Union (AU), in its recently unveiled Continental AI Strategy, has emphasised the importance of developing local talent and strengthening skills to power Africa’s digital future. OPIT’s educational model aligns closely with this goal. By offering fully online, flexible learning, OPIT allows students to remain in their home countries, continue their professional work, and contribute to their communities—all while earning prestigious degrees accredited by European institutions.

Watson Ndethi, a Nairobi-based IT engineer with more than ten years of experience, enrolled in OPIT’s MSc in Responsible Artificial Intelligence in September 2024. He describes the experience as transformative. “OPIT’s blended model—featuring weekly live sessions and expertly designed self-paced materials—makes it possible to fit a high-quality, accredited graduate programme into a busy work schedule,” he said. “It’s a valuable option for working professionals across Africa.”

Ndethi is part of a growing cohort of African professionals embracing OPIT’s flexible and career-relevant programmes. In March 2025, OPIT celebrated a major milestone with its first graduation ceremony, honouring 40 graduates from six continents who had completed the flagship MSc in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

OPIT’s approach to education is rooted in practicality and innovation. Students participate in interactive online lessons, industry-informed projects, masterclasses, quizzes, and exercises. They also have access to 24/7 academic support and dedicated tutoring services, creating an environment that balances academic excellence with real-world application. With more than 300 students currently enrolled, the university is steadily building a diverse, global community of job-ready tech professionals.

According to LinkedIn’s 2025 Future of Work Report, AI and AI-related job postings have grown by 38 percent between 2020 and 2024, cementing the sector as one of the fastest-growing globally. Skills in AI, once considered niche, are now essential across industries—from cybersecurity and cloud computing to human resources, design, and project management.

As demand for AI talent continues to rise across Africa, institutions like OPIT are doing more than providing education—they are laying the foundation for a future in which African tech leaders help shape the global digital economy. Through accessible, world-class learning, OPIT is helping ensure Africa is not only part of the AI revolution but also driving it forward.