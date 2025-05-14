Connect with us

FUEL PRICES

EPRA maintains prevailing Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices for third month

EPRA attributed the price stability to a decrease in the average landed cost of imported fuel products.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene remain unchanged following the latest review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The agency stated that a litre of Petrol and Diesel will remain at 174 shillings and 164 shillings, respectively, while Kerosene will continue to retail at 148 shillings per litre.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 2.95 percent, from US$606.06 per cubic metre in March 2025 to US$588.16 per cubic metre in April 2025.

Diesel decreased by 6.62 percent, from US$636.75 per cubic metre to US$594.60 per cubic metre, while Kerosene decreased by 4.52 percent, from US$628.22 per cubic metre to US$599.84 per cubic metre over the same period.

