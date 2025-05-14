EPRA maintains prevailing Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices for third month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene remain unchanged following the latest review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The agency stated that a litre of Petrol and Diesel will remain at 174 shillings and 164 shillings, respectively, while Kerosene will continue to retail at 148 shillings per litre.

EPRA attributed the price stability to a decrease in the average landed cost of imported fuel products.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 2.95 percent, from US$606.06 per cubic metre in March 2025 to US$588.16 per cubic metre in April 2025.

Diesel decreased by 6.62 percent, from US$636.75 per cubic metre to US$594.60 per cubic metre, while Kerosene decreased by 4.52 percent, from US$628.22 per cubic metre to US$599.84 per cubic metre over the same period.