EACC halts attempted land of historic Kongo Mosque

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) intervened to stop the attempted grabbing of the historic Kongo Mosque, a centuries-old heritage site on Kenya’s Coast.

EACC Cheif Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud on Friday led a team to the site, assuring residents that the iconic mosque, which has stood for more than 700 years, would remain intact and protected.

“We are here to witness and see the mosque that has been grabbed. In April, we received information that individuals had encroached on the land where this mosque—standing here long before Fort Jesus—has been for centuries,” the CEO said

The EACC launched investigations shortly after receiving the tip-off and, in May, secured orders barring any parties from interfering with the property. The Commission also wrote to the Ministry of Lands, instructing them to halt any transactions involving the contested land.

“We assure the public that the property will remain intact,” CEO said firmly, noting the significance of the mosque’s heritage.

Kongo Mosque, known for its coral stone architecture and distinctive Swahili craftsmanship, has twice been gazetted as a national monument—in 1927 and again in 1983—due to its historical and cultural value.

The visit comes amid heightened concerns over increasing cases of land grabbing targeting public and heritage sites across the country. Residents of the Kongo area had raised alarm over suspicious activities on the site, prompting swift action from the EACC Lower Coast Regional Office.

The Commission has vowed to continue its vigilance and ensure that Kenya’s historical landmarks are preserved for future generations.