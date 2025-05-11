Duale promises sustained strategic investments towards UHC attainment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 11 — The National Government, in partnership with county governments, is making strategic investments to strengthen Kenya’s health workforce as a pillar of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said.

Speaking at the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Annual Delegates Conference in Mombasa on Saturday, Duale noted that UHC cannot be achieved without fully equipped, supported, and empowered healthcare professionals.

“There can be no UHC without doctors, nurses, and all healthcare professionals being fully equipped, supported, and empowered to serve,” Duale said.

This is the first time a Cabinet Secretary has attended the forum.

Duale said that the Ministry of Health has honoured commitments made under the 2024 Return to Work Formula, confirming that the first instalment of Sh1.75 billion has been paid, with the balance set to be cleared in the next financial year.

Regarding post-graduate medical training, Duale revealed that the government is covering tuition for doctors in specialist training.

So far, he said, Sh73.8 million has been disbursed as tuition fees for the first cohort of 54 doctors, with payments for the remaining 39 underway.

“To ensure inclusivity, any doctor currently undergoing specialist training with an approved course but inadvertently omitted from the current list is encouraged to submit their request for consideration,” Duale said.

He emphasised that these investments reflect the government’s broader goal of building a fit-for-purpose and skilled health workforce to drive UHC delivery in Kenya.

Duale also acknowledged the challenges healthcare workers face under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“It is unconscionable that those who deliver care cannot themselves access quality care. I am working closely with the SHA, Digital Health Agency, Council of Governors, Ministry of Public Service, and National Treasury to resolve these issues decisively. We must care for our carers,” he affirmed.

Intern placements

He further stressed the need to uphold training standards and safeguard the integrity of the profession, calling for the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to be empowered to enforce quality, not just quantity.

“The Ministry is committed to working with counties to expand internship centres and improve equitable deployment,” Duale said.

Addressing concerns over opportunities for young doctors, Duale assured that they are not being left behind.

He noted that just last week, 1,035 medical officer interns and 83 dental officer interns successfully balloted for internship placements, alongside 503 pharmacist interns, all set to begin their rotations in July 2025.

“Our goal is to align internship numbers with our national budget and health service delivery needs,” he said.

“This is not just about numbers, it’s about dignity, equity, and ensuring our doctors are trained and absorbed in ways that uphold professional standards and meet the healthcare needs of Kenyans.”

At the same time, Duale urged medics to refrain from engaging in or facilitating fraudulent activities.

He pointed out that some doctors have been sharing their pre-authorisation codes with other facilities, warning that such practices undermine the integrity of healthcare delivery.

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir called for statutory deductions to be made directly at the source.

This, he explained, will enhance oversight independence.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga emphasised that the government is prioritising stakeholder engagement to build consensus across the health sector.

“The goal is to strengthen public trust and confidence in the healthcare system,” he said.