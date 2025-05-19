Connect with us

Drama as Trans Nzoia residents protest, deflate EACC, DCI vehicles over Natembeya home raid

Residents protested as they vandalized and deflated EACC vehicles over what they termed as harassment of the Governor.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – There was drama after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives raided Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s Milimani home in Kitale on Monday.

Following this, residents protested as they vandalized and deflated EACC vehicles over what they termed as harassment of the Governor.

A crowd gathered outside the compound, prompting police to disperse them.

The raid came a day after several opposition leaders said they were aware of plans to arrest Natembeya who has been a top critic of the government which many see as the motive behind the raid.

Details of the EACC probe were scanty.

DAP party had earlier on posted a message on its social media of the incident.

“Heavy contingent of police officers in plain cloth, well masked, have gained access to Governor George Natembeya, Milimani’s home in Kitale. Such Moi tactics won’t work in the current life. Stop using security apparatus to settle political scores.”

It added weaponization of independent offices to frustrate and humiliate those with alternative political stands, shall be met with full resistance by the people.

“The plans to arrest DPL Governor George Natembeya over his people-centric stance under TAWE shall not be allowed,” the post added.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua went into hiding on Sunday evening after learning he was a wanted man.

He had evaded a police dragnet in Muranga and drove to his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri as police pursued him.

He is under probe for claims of incitement.

Gachagua has been hard-hitting with his statements directed at the government.

Sources said there are plans to arrest and question Gachagua and his security guards over recent fracas that happened when he was launching his political party DCP.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier on warned they will take action on political leaders seen to be inciting Kenyans.

“We will put you in jail, and there’s nothing you’ll do about it,” he said.

Speaking in Nandi County during the thanksgiving ceremony for retired AIC Bishop Patrice Chumba, Murkomen condemned what he termed as a reckless, tribal-driven political agenda threatening national unity.

“You better choose peace, because this country must have peace. We won’t allow anyone to burn it down,” he warned.

His remarks come days after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a media interview claimed that the country will be rocked by violence should the 2027 election results fail to reflect his will.

“If the IEBC tries to mess with the 2027 election there will be no country here, 2007 will look like a Christmas Party,” declared Gachagua.

The former DP’s statement has drawn widespread condemnation from leaders across the political divide, who have decried his remarks as reckless, inflammatory, and a dangerous throwback to Kenya’s darkest political moments.

Murkomen reminded Kenyans of Gachagua’s past transgressions.

